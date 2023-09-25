Behind Your Touch Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, Preview, and More

Behind Your Touch ending will reveal the culprit and his hidden motive. Episode 16 will air on JTBC on Sunday (October 1) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for detective Moon Jang Yeol and veterinarian Bong Ye Boon as they investigate the murder mystery. The episode will follow the culprit and feature his motive because the show is heading to its finale with the chapter. The viewers can look forward to a conclusion about the complicated relationship between the veterinarian and the detective.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a veterinarian named Bong Ye Boon. She lives in a crime-free village called Mujin with her grandfather and aunt. Her life changes after she gets a supernatural ability to see the past lives of people and animals. An unpleasant encounter with a detective named Moon Jang Yeol turns her life upside down. She becomes a part of every investigation in the village. The detective seeks her help to solve the cases.

Here is everything about the Behind Your Touch ending, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The last episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Sunday (October 1) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Behind Your Touch Episode 16:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

After watching the heartbreaking cliffhanger in episode 14, the viewers are curious about what lies ahead for the detective and the veterinarian. The preview for the new episode shows the duo going their separate ways while investigating the mysteries behind the murder cases. They will try their methods to find the serial killer in Mujin. The promo video features the killer and teases his next target. Who could it be?

The producers have teased a shocking incident in the upcoming episode. According to them, surprising things will happen between the detective and veterinarian in the new chapter. The viewers could see the investigation team struggling to conclude the serial murder cases.

"Another shocking incident will happen in Mujin, which has chaos. Please stay tuned to find out surprising things will happen between Bong Ye Bun and Moon Jang Yeol, who had been hunting after the serial killer," the producers shared.