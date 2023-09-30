Behind Your Touch Episode 15: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, Preview, and More

Behind Your Touch episode 15 will air on JTBC on Saturday (September 30) at 10:30 pm KST. Tension begins between Detective Moon Jang Yeol and veterinarian Bong Ye Boon after the demise of Kim Sun Woo. The episode will reveal the culprit and his motive behind the serial killing because the drama is only a day away from its finale. The viewers can look forward to a conclusion about the complicated relationship between the veterinarian and the detective.

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a veterinarian named Bong Ye Boon. She lives in a crime-free village called Mujin with her grandfather and aunt. Her life changes after she gets a supernatural ability to see the past lives of people and animals. An unpleasant encounter with a detective named Moon Jang Yeol turns her life upside down. She becomes a part of every investigation in the village. The detective seeks her help to solve the cases.

Here is everything about Behind Your Touch episode 15, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Behind Your Touch Episode 15:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

After watching the tragic demise of Kim Sun Woo in episode 14, the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for the detective and the veterinarian. The preview for the new episode shows the duo dealing with a crisis after losing another person in the village. The mysteries behind the murder cases will unfold this week as the duo will try to find the serial killer in Mujin. The promo video features the killer and teases his next target. Who could it be?

The producers have teased a big revelation in the upcoming episode. According to them, surprising things will happen between the detective and the veterinarian in the new chapter. The viewers could see the investigation team struggling to conclude the serial murder cases.

"Due to Kim Sun Woo's death, a conflict will explode between Bong Ye Bun and Moon Jang Yeol, leading to a major crisis in their collaborative investigation. Please look forward to the whirlwind of plot and a shocking twist as the entire mystery is solved," the producers shared.