Bed Friend Episode 4 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Bed Friend will return with episode 4 on GMM ONE Saturday, March 4, at 10.45 pm ICT. The chapter will follow King and Uea as they enjoy a trip with their colleagues. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on TV.

The followers of this Thai BL drama from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including iQIYI App.

GagaOOLala App and iQIYI App will stream the mini-series in some regions. In other countries, Mandee Channel will release every episode with subtitles weekly. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Bed Friend episode 4:

Australia - 2.45 pm

The UK - 3.45 pm

India - 9.15 pm

The Philippines - 11.45 pm

South Korea - 12.45 am

The US - 10.45 am

Spoilers

Uea will celebrate his birthday with friends in Bed Friend episode 4, which will air on Saturday. Uea will also go on a trip with King and his friends in the upcoming episode. The promo for this week shows Uea getting surprised gifts from his friends for his birthday. The video also shows King and Uea enjoying a day on the beach.

The followers of this Thai BL drama will know more about the ill-fated relationship between Uea and his mother in episode 4. The preview features a glimpse of the scene where Uea gets beaten up by his mother for some reason. His uncle seems to have a role to play in creating a rift between the mother-son duo.

Bed Friend Episode 3 Recap

Previously, Uea and King spent lots of time together. They became closer to each other during this time. But things turned for the worst after Uea's former lover, Pok, came to meet him. Pok created a scene in the parking lot saying he never agreed to a breakup with Uea. When things went out of hand, the security guards came for Uea's help.

Uea and his friends thought Pok would never come again and trouble him. However, he came up again and attacked Uea. It is unclear if King will help his lover. Watch Bed Friend episode 4 on GMM ONE Saturday, March 11, at 10.45 pm ICT to know what lies ahead for Uea and his friends.