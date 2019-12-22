Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins stated that the CEO of the company Vince McMahon had previously asked him to stop using his finisher The Stomp as the 74-year-old executive felt that the move looked too vicious for his champion.

In an interview with FOX's 'The Story Of', the 33-year-old wrestler who is currently signed with RAW mentioned that he was asked by McMahon the day after he defeated Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania.

McMahon told not to use the move after Rollins defeated Lesnar, Reigns

The CEO saw the highlights package of the match after which he told Rollins not to use the move. The 33-year-old wrestler further added that for some time he had to let go of the deadly move and finally convinced McMahon when the time was right.

"I used The Stomp early on, especially in my singles career when I split from The Shield in WWE. It got me all the way to the main event at WrestleMania where I was able to, you know, beat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns the same night, cash in my Money In The Bank contract," Rollins said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"And then the next day, the next day I go to The Today Show and our boss, the one and only Vince McMahon, saw the highlight package and he thought that the move actually looked too vicious for his champion, for the guy representing WWE," he further added.

Rollins copied the move from Naomichi Marufuji

The 33-year-old also revealed that he was not the one who invented the move, but he copied it from Japanese legendary wrestler Naomichi Marufuji.

Rollins has been in the news for quite some time due to his feud with current WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. The alter ego of Wyatt has been tormenting him a lot throughout the year after which Rollins lost the Universal Champion title to the 32-year-old wrestler at the Crown of Jewel event. The duo was the talk of the wrestling universe for most of 2019, but their storyline got disrupted when The Fiend was drafted to SmackDown and Rollins stayed with RAW.