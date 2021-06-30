Six months after giving birth to their first child, WWE star couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have tied the on Tuesday, 30 June. The news has been formally announced by WWE itself on Twitter.

"Congratulations to @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE who are getting married today!" the official Twitter account of WWE tweeted. However, Seth Rollins was the first person to reveal about the wedding "SEEMS LIKE A FINE DAY TO (FINALLY) GET MARRIED. [sic] " he wrote on Instagram.

Engaged in August 2020

After being in love for over a year, Seth Rollins, the only wrestler to have held all three of WWE's current world titles (WWE, Universal, and NXT Championships), and Becky Lynch, one of the highest-paid stars in the sports entertainment, had their engagement in August 2020. "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️❤️ @wwerollins, [sic]" she had formally confirmed the news on her Instagram account.

Becky Lynch gave birth to a baby girl named Roux in December 2020. She posted a picture of the couple holding the baby's hand and captioned, "Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives."

35-year-old Seth Rollins too shared the picture on Instagram and captioned, "#andnew."

She had relinquished her Raw Women's Championship to Asuka after announcing her pregnancy. Later on Bella Twins' podcast, the former WWE champion revealed that she had the interesting story of how she discovered she was pregnant.

How She Discovered She was Pregnant

"I took one of them, and Colby (Seth) didn't even know that I took it and it just was one line popped up real quick but I didn't even read the instructions. So I was like 'oh, it's the negative line' and I was like 'I'm so not pregnant' and I threw it into the bin," she said.

She noticed the second line once she and Seth Rollins returned from their workout session and decided to take another test the next morning, but the line was "faint"." They came to know about the arrival of a new member after the couple took their next digital test.

Te 34-year-old wrestler added, "And then I got the digital test and the words just popped up. And I was just like, 'wow!' Colby just like threw his hands in the air and started screaming."

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple over the marriage.

