Bashaud Breeland: Ex-Chiefs Star and Super Bowl Winner Arrested Second Time in a Year on Drug Charges, Assaulting Cops in North Carolina

Bashaud Breeland, who won a Super Bowl as a cornerback with the Chiefs in 2020, was arrested in Charlotte on a multitude of charges. This marks the second time the star athlete has been arrested in the city within a year. The 31-year-old is also accused of assaulting Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who were responding to a drug-related call on Saturday.

Officers reportedly found hordes of narcotics at the scene during the incident. Among the several drugs found were multiple containers resembling marijuana, a plastic bag containing mushrooms, five bottles of promethazine hydrochloride (a sedative used for motion sickness), and dihydrocodeine bitartrate (an opioid pain reliever), according to the Charlotte Observer

Multitude of Charges Slapped

Breeland is now facing felony drug charges, along with two misdemeanor counts of assaulting a government official, one misdemeanor for resisting arrest, and two misdemeanors for causing damage to personal property, including an earpiece and a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department uniform, as indicated by jail records accessed by The Post.

Multiple firearms were also found at the scene during the search.

The recent incident marks Breeland's second legal entanglement in less than a year.

In August 2023, he was found with a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, eight firearms, around 62 grams of what was suspected to be mushrooms, and over five pounds of marijuana.

According to court records, the case related to the incident in August 2023 is still pending.

Breeland, an eight-year NFL veteran, was previously arrested in South Carolina in 2020. During the incident, he resisted efforts to place him in handcuffs and had a gun pointed at him.

Breeland pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident in October 2020 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Star and His Run-Ins with the Law

Breeland, who showcased his talents at Clemson University from 2010 to 2013, was selected as a fourth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2014 NFL Draft. He later joined the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Breeland played two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, contributing to their Super Bowl victory in 2020 by making an interception during the championship game.

Breeland, originally from Allendale, South Carolina, last competed in the NFL in 2021 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.