Who Is Emilie Meyer? Joe Alt's Girlfriend Breaks the Internet with Her Awkward On-Camera Reaction after New Chargers Drafted Him [WATCH]

Joe Alt's NFL draft moment was almost overshadowed by his girlfriend, Emilie Meyer, whose stoic reaction garnered significant attention on social media. Meyer's body language sparked discussions among online commentators when Alt, a former offensive tackle at Notre Dame, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

She appeared somewhat detached when the TV camera focused on Alt's home during the announcement of his selection by the Chargers. However, awkwardly, Alt's viewing party was on a delay, as they hadn't yet learned where he was headed. This fact could explain Meyer's deadpan expression. That did not stop fans from reacting.

Stealing the Show

The brunette, who looked stunning in a black mini dress, seemed serious and somewhat perplexed as the broadcast showed her seated with Alt at home, where he hosted a draft party with his loved ones.

The reaction from both Meyer and Alt appeared to be a result of the broadcast delay, which gave the impression that the couple wasn't immediately thrilled in the moment.

Fans watching on TV joked that it seemed like she was "being held hostage," with some jokingly suggesting she "blink twice if she's being held captive."

Others jokingly speculated that she had just realized Alt's game checks "will be taxed at 65 per cent because he'll be in California."

"Can we get a wellness check?" one person wrote.

Meyer's wide-eyed reaction also prompted jokes about Alt's upcoming move to California.

"Maybe she does not want to move to Los Angeles," one person posted.

"That's the face of someone who realized that his game checks will be taxed at 65% because he'll be in Cali," another quipped.

Having the Last Laugh

However, both Alt and Meyer were later seen celebrating when the Chargers selected the 6-foot-9, 321-pound premier left tackle with their fifth overall pick.

Meyer is a junior at Drake University, where she is a member of the track and field team, specializing in distance running.

The couple both grew up in Minnesota and attended the same high school, Totino-Grace. It's unclear if they will continue their long-distance relationship once Alt relocates to Los Angeles.

The Chargers opted to address the offensive line in the first round for the third time in four years Despite having a need at wide receiver, with the releases of Mike Williams and the trade of Keenan Allen to Chicago for a fourth-round pick.

While receivers like LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze were available when the Chargers made their selection, Los Angeles ultimately chose the consensus top offensive line prospect in the draft.