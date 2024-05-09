Barron Trump: Donald Trump's Son Chosen as Florida Delegate for Republican National Convention Days Before High School Graduation

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, has chosen to step into the political realm after spending several years away from public attention. On Wednesday, Barron was selected to represent Florida as a delegate at the Republican National Convention, as confirmed by the state party chairman.

Evan Power said that Barron, the 18-year-old high school senior, alongside his siblings Eric, Donald Jr., and Tiffany, will be among the 41 at-large delegates from Florida attending July's national gathering where the GOP is scheduled to formally nominate his father as the party's presidential candidate for the November federal election. Barron's role as a delegate will mark his most prominent involvement in politics thus far.

Barron Takes the Big Leap

"We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members," Florida GOP chairman Evan Power told NBC News.

"Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big."

According to a Trump campaign official speaking to Politico, Barron "is very interested in our nation's political process."

Delegates are chosen to represent their state through various primary and caucus contests, elected positions, or party leadership roles. The Republican Party of Florida intends to formally nominate Trump as its presidential candidate for the 2024 election at the Republican National Convention.

The announcement comes just days before Barron is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17.

Barron, who has largely remained out of the public eye, turned 18 in March.

The judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York announced that there would be no court session on May 17, allowing Trump to attend his son's graduation.

Trump to Attend Barron's Graduation

"We had some amazing things happen today. As you know, my son is graduating from high school. It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard and he is a great student," Trump told Fox News after the first day of his trial in April.

Trump continued to praise his son on social media, highlighting his achievements and reiterating his belief in the unfairness of the judge's ruling.

"The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son's Graduation. Seems very unfair, doesn't it? But this whole event is unfair," he wrote.

Trump further described Barron as his "wonderful son," noting his excellence as a student at a remarkable school. He mentioned that they had been anticipating Barron's graduation ceremony for years.

However, Merchan later clarified that Trump's attendance at Barron's graduation might depend on the trial's progress, as reported by the Huffington Post.

Despite Trump's strong desire to have the day off to celebrate his son's graduation, it has been revealed that he will be attending a political fundraiser for the Minnesota Republican Party instead.