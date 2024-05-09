Callum Robinson: Australian Surfer Killed in Mexico along with Brother and Another American Tourist Left Girlfriend Voice Mail Before Death

The distraught girlfriend of Australian surfer Callum Robinson shared a heartbreaking voicemail he had sent her before he and two friends were killed during a trip to Mexico last month in a suspected carjacking incident. Police are still conducting an investigation and have made three arrests.

San Diego local Emily Horwath shared the heartfelt message from 33-year-old Perth native Callum Robinson, who was found dead along with his brother, Jake Robinson, 30, and their American friend, Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, at the bottom of a 50-foot well in Baja Mexico. The three friends were last seen alive on April 27 in the city of Ensenada before they were found dead.

Heartbreaking Final Voicemail

"Happy Tuesday! Good morning," Callum said in the message she posted to her Instagram story, Australia's 7 News reported.

"It's 11:11 and I'm just thinking about you. Just wanted to drop you a quick message and say hello, baby.

"Hope you're having a phenomenal start to your day. I'm sensing a big grin on your face for some reason today. I hope you're full of positivity and smiles.

"Cheers, baby. Miss ya."

Horwath captioned her post with, "This will be on repeat," indicating her intention to listen to the message repeatedly. "This man changed my life in a way that I can't even put into words," she wrote in another post with a photo of her arms around Callum.

"I don't yet understand a world without him and his energy in it. I feel so grateful to have loved him.

"Tell your people you love them," she continued. "Live life to the fullest every day be kind to others, laugh uncontrollably. Don't let the small stuff bother you. lead with positivity. and live like Cal."

Completely Unforeseen and Tragic

The trio was last spotted alive on April 27 in Ensenada. While Mexican authorities initially attributed their deaths to a violent carjacking, it's been reported that they might have been targeted by cartel members seeking a rival gang, given the ongoing drug war in Baja California.

Three people — Jesús Gerardo Garcia Cota, his partner Ari Gisel García Cota, and brother Cristian Alejandro Garcia — were arrested in connection to the disappearance of the three surfers. However, they have yet to face murder charges.

Prosecutors claim that the trio targeted the surfers for their vehicles' tires, leading to a violent altercation.

They then allegedly hid the bodies in a well around four miles away. Nonetheless, doubts about the accuracy of this narrative have been raised by a source familiar with private security operations in Mexico, The New York Post reported.

Instead, he believes that the surfers were mistakenly identified as members of a rival criminal group and killed by the cartel.

"Given the deep and widespread corruption in the Mexican police, it's hard to dismiss the possibility of a cover-up, potentially to shift blame away from a powerful drug cartel. This would certainly align with the Mexican government's efforts to downplay the severity of cartel violence in Mexico," the source said.

Prosecutors said a fourth body was found at the bottom of the well, which is suspected to be the remains of a rancher who owned the property and had vanished two weeks earlier.