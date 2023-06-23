Kadia Iman: Black College Girl and OnlyFans Star Breaks the Internet after Snatching Mic from Racist White Administrator Who Won't Let Her Say Her Full Name [WATCH]

A black college graduate was caught on camera forcefully taking the microphone from a white administrator who interrupted her during her commencement speech. Kadia Iman was seen on a TikTok video wrestling the microphone from a white lecturer while fellow graduates awaited their turn to receive diplomas at an unidentified school.

"I want the mic," Iman can be heard yelling at the educator as she aggressively tugged the microphone from her. "Let go. You didn't let me get my moment." The white administrator apparently didn't allow the black girl from saying her full name, which enraged the student and prompted her to snatch the microphone. The video of the incident has since gone viral, sparking strong reactions online.

Fighting for Her Right

Iman snatched the microphone and finally said her name to the audience gathered outside. "I'm graduating today. I don't like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me!" she told the administrator before throwing the microphone forcibly onto the ground and walking away.

"I don't want to be that person, but that was the tea. So, I just couldn't let her, I just couldn't let that happen because I worked so hard to graduate, went through so much s**t to graduate, that I just felt like I needed to reclaim my moment,' she said.

'I'm not a problematic person, I don't want to ruin no one's day. I don't want to violate anybody, but that's what she did.'

A bystander is heard saying, "Oh! Drops the mic! Congratulations!"

In a separate TikTok video, Iman, an influencer and OnlyFans model, revealed that every student had the chance to share their name, major, and a few personal details as they approached the stage.

However, she noticed that when it came to black students, including herself, the woman handling the microphone swiftly lowered it, cutting them off prematurely.

"Basically, what happened was I was walking on and we had to say our names before we get on the stage," she says in the clip. "So I was saying my name and she literally â€” my name is long, obviously, I have like three syllables in my name.

"So, I didn't even get to finish saying my name, and then the people that went before me, they all got to say their name, their major, and even extras," Iman explained.

"Me and another girl noticed that she was pulling the mic down super fast for some black people â€” I don't want to be that person, so I just couldn't let her ... I just couldn't let that happen," the young woman explained.

"I just feel like I worked so hard to graduate and went through so much sâ€“t to graduate that I just felt like I had to reclaim my moment. I'm sorry. I'm not a problematic person. I don't want to ruin no one's day," Iman said.

Making Her Point Clear

Iman later took to Instagram to express her thoughts. She emphasized that she is not "embarrassed" for her actions and refused to let the internet manipulate her into believing she was in the wrong.

She said that her actions were driven by a desire to stand up for girls who share her appearance, concluding with a heartfelt declaration of love.

Iman received numerous congratulations in the comments, with one person expressing, "'I had to reclaim my moment' AND DID." The comment highlighted the individual's admiration for Iman's determination to take back control of her moment.

"All the black girls stand up," wrote another person.

"I'm so glad you stood up for yourself & had your moment! I'm proud of you & congratulations!!" wrote a third user.

"The fact that she stood there and tried to keep you from getting the mic proved she was trying to keep you down.. I am so glad you got your moment," wrote yet another supporter.

"You was obviously right cos security behind you didn't even budge," another one commented.