Barack Obama-Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors Resurface Following Marriage Speculation with MIchelle Obama

Reports of former U.S. President Barack Obama's marriage to Michelle Obama facing a rocky phase have reignited rumors of him dating 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston on social media.

The rumors about Obama and Aniston dating first emerged in October last year after a gossip magazine published a baseless report about the two, with the headline reading, "The Truth About Jen & Barack."

Obamas' Marriage Reduced to Being 'Just Friends'

RadarOnline.com reported that after being married for over 30 years, Michelle and Barack Obama are now "just friends." An insider cited by the publication claimed, "The Obamas are having a tough time, there's no doubt about that. The Aniston 'affair' attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they're more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they're simply going through the motions."

The rumors gained traction further when Michelle skipped Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October, Aniston denied the rumors, stating that she had only met Obama once and knew Michelle better than the former President.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Barack Obama shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, posting a picture of them holding hands at a dinner table with the caption: "Happy birthday to the love of my life @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

Social Media Abuzz with Rumors

X, the microblogging site formerly known as Twitter, was abuzz with users talking about the dating rumors. "Jennifer Aniston is trending. X wants people to put parody on their accounts for reasons I don't understand. All while Grok is spreading that Jen and Obama's dating rumors have not been substantiated. Me thinks the wrong app was banned. Day 19 of the drunk zombie apocalypse," wrote a user.

"Unless Jennifer Aniston's hid a schlong all these years, no chance Barack Hussein Obama is interested," wrote another user.

"Sooo...My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston chillin at the park before a long night of dancing...I guess it's pretty serious," claimed a user.

"The internet woke up and chose violence today. Barack Obama leaving Michelle for Jennifer Aniston? That's why Michelle wasn't at Jimmy Carter's funeral. You gotta love the people that come up with this stuff. Makes me miss the National Inquirer paper at the grocery store lol," read another post.

"Conservatives are so bored that they are starting rumors of Barack Hussein Obama having an affair with Jennifer Aniston- even though he is happily married to Michelle Obama. Why they do this hours before their favorite Russian plant is about to be installed again is odd," read a tweet.