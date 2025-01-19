Ipswich vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Pep Guardiola will be desperate to get Manchester City back to winning ways following another frustrating result as they prepare to face Ipswich Town, a team battling relegation. Kieran McKenna understands the importance of securing points during the latter half of the season and will aim to capitalize on every possible opportunity.

Hosting reigning champions Manchester City will be a daunting challenge for Ipswich, but McKenna will expect a resilient performance from his squad. Ipswich Town is currently struggling to escape the relegation zone, and their upcoming fixtures add to the difficulty of their situation. Like earlier in the season, they are set to face back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester Has a Chance to Bounce Back

Needless to say, they will be considered the underdogs. Their three-game unbeaten streak came to an end on Thursday with a loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Portman Road. Prior to that, Ipswich had shown promise with a strong run of results, including a league win over Chelsea and a victory against Bristol Rovers to advance in the FA Cup.

Manchester City, under Guardiola, have shown signs of improvement after a rough patch where they managed only one win in 13 matches across all competitions. They bounced back with three consecutive wins, including league wins against Leicester City and West Ham, and a dominant 8-0 triumph over Salford City in the FA Cup.

However, their momentum was broken earlier this week by a resurgent Brentford side. Despite Phil Foden's brace giving City a comfortable lead, Brentford staged a stunning injury-time comeback with goals from Yoanne Wissa and Christian Norgaard, leaving City to settle for a disappointing draw.

The result was a setback for Manchester City's hopes of closing the gap on league leaders Liverpool, which remains significant by their standards. Guardiola's immediate focus will be on securing a top-four finish, although a strong winning run could still reignite their title aspirations.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Ipswich and Manchester City will be played at Portman Road, Ipswich, on Sunday, January 19, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Ipswich vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Ipswich vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Ipswich vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Ipswich vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Ipswich vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.