Barack Obama Attends Los Angeles Clippers Game Without Wife Michelle Reigniting Divorce Rumors after Valentine's Day Selfie

Former President Barack Obama attended a Los Angeles Clippers game on Wednesday, sitting courtside—but noticeably without his wife, Michelle. Instead, Obama was seen alongside Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder, effectively playing the third wheel, according to TMZ.

The 44th president appeared to enjoy himself as he watched the LA team defeat the Detroit Pistons 123-115. When his presence was announced on the big screen at the newly opened Intuit Dome, Obama stood up and waved, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. His solo appearance at the NBA game is the latest in a series of public outings without Michelle, fueling speculation about their marriage.

Wife's Absence Sparks Divorce Speculation

Barack, 63, notably attended President Trump's second inauguration alone in January after Michelle, a vocal critic of Trump, opted out of the event. She was also absent from President Jimmy Carter's funeral at Washington National Cathedral in DC, with reports indicating she chose to stay in Hawaii for an extended vacation instead.

The night before the Clippers game, on Tuesday, Barack was seen dining at the upscale Anajak Thai restaurant in Sherman Oaks with his daughters.

Malia and Sasha joined him for the dinner, but once again, Michelle was absent, according to TMZ.

Despite the speculation surrounding their marriage, the couple appeared affectionate on Valentine's Day last month, sharing heartfelt messages to each other on social media.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away," the former president wrote in a post on X along with a selfie of the two beaming together.

"If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!" she wrote with a heart emoji and the same selfie.

Nothing Clear

However, a pair of tweets by the Obamas in January tried to quash the divorce rumors. Barack tried to wish a happy birthday to Michelle, the "love of my life." Moreover, the couple also posted a Valentine's Day selfie.

Barack wrote on X, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle Obama!"

While the exact timing of the photo is unclear, the former First Lady also posted the same selfie on her X account.

Responding back to Barack's post, Michelle wrote, ""If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, Barack Obama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"