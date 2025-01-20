Barack Obama Spotted Enjoying Meal Without Michelle at DC Hotspot Amid Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors and Divorce Speculation

Former President Barack Obama was spotted dining at a popular Washington, D.C., restaurant over the weekend without his wife, Michelle, amid ongoing rumors of a possible divorce. The 44th President of the United States appeared to be in good spirits as he joined a dinner gathering at Osteria Mozza on Saturday evening.

He was accompanied by a small group of Washington insiders, including President Joe Biden's Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, according to sources who spoke to Page Six. One insider said Obama, 63, was "very nice" but refrained from taking photos with others at the venue. Obama solo outing came amid rumors of him dating 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston.

Obama's Outing Without Michelle

Jessica Sidman, the food editor for Washingtonian, shared a photo taken through the restaurant's window, showing Obama posing with other diners. "Barack Obama dined at Osteria Mozza tonight, where I hear he was greeted by applause before heading to a private room," she wrote on social media.

Michelle, 61, is no stranger to the upscale "California-style Italian" restaurant. According to Page Six, she hosted a holiday dinner for her team there back in November, just two weeks after the restaurant opened in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood.

A source revealed that the staff mentioned to the former first lady that she was the first to reserve a private dining room. Michelle reportedly responded with a smile, saying, "Well, let's christen it."

Those close to Michelle have said she distanced herself from D.C. politics after she and her husband left the White House in 2017.

In recent weeks, she notably skipped former President Jimmy Carter's memorial service, citing a "scheduling conflict," and chose not to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. "She's always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up," an insider told Page Six.

"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn't have to unify around [Trump]. Her absence speaks volumes."

Divorce Speculation Rife

Nonetheless, Michelle's absences have sparked ongoing speculation, with one insider saying, "There's nonstop talk that Michelle is tired of the political circus and is only pretending that everything is fine with Barack all the time."

"I'm told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral" the source added.

A source who worked with the couple also admitted: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they're this magical couple."

There has even been speculation that the couple may be heading toward a separation, reigniting rumors of him dating 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston on social media. The rumors about Obama and Aniston dating first emerged in October last year after a gossip magazine published a baseless report about the two, with the headline reading, "The Truth About Jen & Barack."

RadarOnline.com reported that after being married for over 30 years, Michelle and Barack Obama are now "just friends."

An insider cited by the publication claimed, "The Obamas are having a tough time, there's no doubt about that. The Aniston 'affair' attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they're more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they're simply going through the motions."

However, Obama attempted to put an end to those rumors by sharing a heartfelt tribute to his wife, describing her as the "love of his life."

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama," he wrote, alongside a photo of them holding hands.