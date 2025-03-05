Oklahoma Woman Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with Her Dog

An Edmond woman was arrested in late February for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog.

According to court records obtained by FOX 25, police found out about the incidents after videos surfaced on pornographic websites.

The Edmond Police Department received a tip on September 24, 2024, from someone stating a woman, identified as Christina Stokes, was on video having sex with her dog.

Investigators watched the 15-minute-long video on a pornographic website. The investigator over the case said he saw a white female wearing a dark colored half face mask with feathers on top and tassels on the side. He said the dog in the video appeared to have been a brown Great Dane wearing a blue collar.

The woman reportedly had pants on that exposed her private area. According to the affidavit, the woman let the dog lick her tongue and the inside of her mouth.

According to the affidavit, the video depicted graphic sexual acts between the woman and the dog. Police say they also found another pornographic video the woman made with the dog and uploaded to a different pornography website.

Police were able to identify the woman in the video from a tattoo that matched up to Stokes' Facebook profile. On February 26, a residential search warrant was approved by a judge.

When executing the search warrant, investigators said they found several items seen in the pornographic videos, including a blue collar, a mask, pink and white striped socks, a green background, pink and purple bedding, and a red leather trunk.

On the scene, Stokes was interviewed about the video. Officials said that she denied making the videos and said she is not "f******" her dog. When asked if she ever had sexual relations with her dog, she reportedly paused for about 10 seconds and said, "I can't say an interest hadn't been there."

Stokes was placed under arrest and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for the following charges: