Baltimore Shooting: Multiple People Shot During Active Shooting at Morgan State University; City on 'Tactical Alert'

Multiple people have been shot during an active shooting situation at Morgan State University in Maryland after the shooter allegedly opened fire from the window of a dorm room on Tuesday night. Police have warned students and locals to shelter in place due to the "active shooter situation." The situation is still ongoing.

Four people were shot on the campus of a college in Maryland, as confirmed by Baltimore Police spokesperson Vernon Davis to the Baltimore Banner. The condition of the victims is currently unknown. The first 911 call was placed at 9:28 pm after gunshots were fired inside one of the campus dining halls. Numerous bullet casings have been found at the location.

Active Shooter Situation

Baltimore Police notified the public about an ongoing active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, in close proximity to the historically black university campus just after 10 p.m.

"We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area," the department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to information provided to WJZ by the police, the shooter is firing from a seventh-floor dorm room window, which has been shattered. It remains uncertain whether there is more than one gunman.

Law enforcement confirmed that the image shared by a WJZ reporter, depicting a shattered window with a bullet hole, is indeed the dorm window from which the gunman was firing.

The entire city of Baltimore has been placed under a tactical alert in response to the situation.

Baltimore police confirmed: "BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved. Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area."

City on Tactical Alert

The college has advised students to steer clear of Thurgood Marshall Hall, a co-ed residential hall with an attached dining facility, as well as the Murphy Fine Arts Center. The university reported an enrolment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022.

Baltimore Police spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed a minimum of four victims, but their conditions remain unknown. A white BMW is currently being pursued by the police as a vehicle of interest.

Morgan State University issued a statement saying, "An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus.

"Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place." As of now, no one is in custody.

It is a developing story.