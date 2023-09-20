Six University Students Expelled after Shocking Video Captures Them Performing Group Masturbation on Women's Volleyball Court [WATCH]

Santo Amaro University has taken disciplinary action by expelling multiple students after a video showcasing inappropriate and offensive behavior went viral. The disturbing scenes involved male students from the futsal team watching the women's volleyball team with their pants around their ankles.

After the women's volleyball team won the championship at Sao Camilo University, the players rushed onto the court and appeared to perform a group masturbation celebration. The half-naked group of students paraded around the gym, touching their genitalia, while onlookers in the stands reacted with disgust. Sao Camilo University confirmed that the incident took place in April but the footage of the incident went viral over the weekend.

Disgusting Way to Celebrate

Following the victory by the women's team, the naked men rushed onto the court in a group, parading around the gym while engaging in explicit actions, causing significant distress to both the volleyball players and the remaining fans in the stands.

Santo Amaro University made an announcement this week, stating that six students involved in the incident have been expelled. However, the university did not disclose the names of the expelled students.

"Unisa, an institution with more than 55 years of history, vehemently repudiates this type of behavior, completely antagonistic to its history and values," the school said in a statement.

Questions regarding the video and the event were directed at Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of a UN meeting in New York.

"A disgusting, unacceptable episode, the behavior of young people who are at the university, who intend to be doctors and take care of people," Santana said to reporters.

"I vehemently repudiate what happened. It is unacceptable for future doctors to act with such disrespect for women and civility."

Investigation Launched

The Sao Paulo Civil Police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched. Engaging in such behavior can result in a sentence ranging from three months to one year in prison, as stipulated by the law.

The Santo Amaro University administration has been given 15 days "to find out what measures" would be implemented, according to Santana.

The Brazilian Ministry of Women strongly condemned the disturbing scenes that took place, emphasizing that such incidents must be addressed through legal measures.

"Breaking centuries of a misogynistic culture is a constant task that requires a careful look at all types of gender-based violence," it said in a statement.

"Attitudes like that of medical students at Unisa can never be normalized — they must be combatted with the rigor of the law."