Bafta Controversy: Jamie Foxx and More Express Dismay Over Tourette's Activist John Davidson's Outburst

TS campaigner Davidson reportedly shouted several curse words, including Shut the f— up, F— you, and the N-word.

The activist apologized for his "involuntary tics" during the annual award show.

Actors Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce expressed their dismay over the incident.

The controversy surrounding Tourette syndrome (TS) activist John Davidson's Outburst during the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2026 on Sunday continues as actors Wendell Pierce and Jamie Foxx shared their disappointments over the incident on Monday (February 23). Both actors expressed their dismay on various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

The TS activist attended the 79th annual award ceremony on Sunday (February 22) as the biographical film I Swear, which narrates his life story, was nominated in several categories, including Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film. He attended the award show as the executive producer of this British biographical comedy-drama film. During the event, he reportedly shouted several curse words, including Shut the f— up, F— you, and the N-word.

On Monday (February 23), the activist released a statement apologizing for his "involuntary tics" during the annual award show while Black actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were on stage presenting the first prize of the star-studded night. In his statement, Davidson said he left the auditorium shortly after the award ceremony kicked off because he was aware of the distress that his tics were causing.

"I can only add that I am and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning," he added.

Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce's Response to John Davidson's Outburst

The actor, while commenting below an Instagram post about the Bafta incident, said it is "unacceptable" and "Nah he meant that S**t". Foxx added, "Out of all the words, you could have said Tourette's makes you say that?"

Pierce also expressed his disappointment over the Bafta incident. He wrote on X, "It's infuriating that the first reaction wasn't complete and full-throated apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan. The insult to them takes priority. It doesn't matter the reasoning for the racist slur."

Meanwhile, Jemele Hill also expressed her dismay over the racial outburst by Davidson. "Asking for more grace for the person who shouted a racist slur instead of for Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who had to push through being embarrassed in front of their peers. But that's often the expectation, that Black people are just supposed to be ok with being disrespected and dehumanized so that other people don't feel bad," she wrote on X.

FAQs

What is Tourette syndrome?

TS is a disability characterized by vocal tics and involuntary movements. Over 300,000 people in the UK are known to have this motor control disorder. It is a condition characterized by several types of tics, involving movements and sounds, which are considered its main symptoms. However, involuntary swearing, which is also known as coprolalia, is a rare symptom of this disorder. Only 10-20 percent of people with this condition are affected by coprolalia.

Famous People with Tourette's syndrome?

American singer Billie Eilish, retired English football (soccer) player David Beckham, Canadian actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor Seth Rogen, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, American singer and actor Jamie Grace, and Canadian actor Dan Aykroyd are among the famous people diagnosed with TS.

Tourette syndrome Treatments?

There is no specific cure for this disability. People diagnosed with this disorder are treated with behavioural therapy, deep-brain stimulation, and physiotherapy to reduce the intensity of tics. To reduce the symptoms, antidepressants, ADHD medications, Botox injections, and anti-seizure medications are given to people diagnosed with TS, according to Mayo Clinic.