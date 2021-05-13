Baeksang Arts Awards Presenter Line-Up: From Bong Joon Ho to Kim Hee Ae, Here is the List

This year's Baeksang Arts Awards has announced the presenter line up. The 57th awards evening will be held on May 13 at 9 PM KST. The grand event is being hosted by actress Bae Suzy and comedian Shin Dong Yup. Organizers have now announced the presenter line-up for the show.

This year, lead casts of the ongoing and upcoming dramas have been chosen as presenters. The actors and actress' who have performed together on screen will show their chemistry off screen on the grand stage.

Presenter Line-Up

This year's presenter line-up for Baeksang Arts Awards includes: Jung Il Woo and Yuri of Bossam: Steal the Fate; Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk of Doom at Your Service; Han Ye Ri and Yoo Jae Myung of Hometown will be seen as presenters from the ongoing dramas. From the upcoming dramas, lead pairs Jung Woo and Oh Yeon Seo of Crazy Person in the Area (working title), Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk of Monthly House (working title), and Junho and Lee Se Young of The Red Sleeve Cuff (working title) will also be presenting awards on the occasion. The grand prize also known as Daesang award will be presented by Go Hyun Jung of A Person Similar to You fame.

Reports also have confirmed participation of most talked about actors and directors who have made Korea proud. Last year's award winners including Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, World of the Married famed actress Kim Hee Ae, River Where The Moon Rises actor Kang Ha Neul, Emergency Declaration famed Lee Byung Hun join the award ceremony as presenters.

Along with them actors Jeon Do Yeon, Oh Jung Se, Kim Sun Young, Yoo Jae Suk, Park Na Rae, Baek Seok Gwang, Kim Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Da Mi, Park Myung Hoon, and Kim Mal Geum will be returning to present awards.

Tik Tok Popularity Award

Meanwhile, reports claim that Seo Ye Ji of It's Okay To Not Be Okay fame and Kim Seon Ho of Start-Up fame have topped the list of Tik Tok Popularity awards at this year's Baeksang Awards. Voting for the same was held from May 3 to 10.

For awards, dramas aired between May 1, 2020 and April 11, 2021 have been considered. It's Okay To Not be Okay starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji has won most number of nominations [8 nominations] including Best Drama, Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Drama Beyond Evil has been nominated in seven categories.