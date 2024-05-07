Baeksang Arts Awards 2024: How to Watch Live Online from the US, Canada, U.K., and Other Countries

Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 will take place at the Convention & Exhibition Center (COEX) Hall D in Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district, Seoul, with a worldwide live stream on Tuesday (May 7) at 5:00 pm KST. Korean drama lovers and moviegoers have started counting down for the big event. The glam event will begin worldwide streaming through various online platforms.

People from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Spain, Norway, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Colombia, Paraguay, and Guatemala, can watch the ceremony live online from their homes. The star-studded event will celebrate this year's best accomplishments in cable, broadcast, TV streaming content, theatrical productions, and domestic films.

The upcoming annual 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will air live for K-drama fans in Korea on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC 4. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Japan, China, Europe, South Africa, France, Denmark, and the UK, can watch the annual award show on various online streaming platforms.

Here is the International Time Schedule:

Singapore - 4.30 pm

Australia - 6.00 pm

Japan - 5.30 pm

Philippines - 4.15 pm

India - 2.00 pm

Europe - 10.30 pm

UK - 9. 30 pm

North America - 4.15 am

Canada - 3.15 am

Mexico - 1.15 am

Hosts and Lineup

Shin Dong Yup, Park Bo Gum, and Suzy will return as hosts of the 60th annual award ceremony. Dong Yup has hosted the show every year since its 50th anniversary. But he did not lead the show in 2017. Suzy hosted the award show every year since the 52nd star-studded event. Bo Gum hosted the show consecutively for three years before joining the military. His first activity after military discharge was hosting the 58th annual award ceremony.

Park Eun Bin, director Park Chan Wook, Lee Sung Min and Song Hye Kyo, Ryu Jun Yeol and Tang Wei, Jo Woo Jin and Lim Ji Yeon, Byun Yo Han and Park Se Wan, as well as Kim Jong Kook and Lee Eun Ji, will present the awards in pairs this year. Moon Sang Min, Roh Yoon Seo, Kim Si Eun, Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Moo Yeol, Park Ji Hwan, Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Junho, Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Min Jung, Ha Ji Seong, Gil Hae Yeon, comedians Kim Min Su, Jung Jae Hyun, and Lee Yong Joo will present awards this year.

Attendees

Director Cho Hyun Chul from The Dream Songs, VFX supervisor Jin Jong Hyun of The Moon, actors Honey Lee from Killing Romance, Jung Yu Mi from Sleep, Lee Sang Hee from My Name is Loh Kiwan, Kim Seon Ho from The Childe, Kim Young Sung from Big Sleep, Joo Jong Hyuk from Iron Mask, and Oh Woo Ri from Hail to Hell will attend the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Song Joong Ki, BIBI, and director Kim Chang Hoon of Hopeless, Ra Mi Ran, Yeom Hye Ran, and director Park Young Joo of Citizen of a Kind, Krystal, and art director Jung Yi Jin of Cobweb, Moon Seung Ah and director Lee Ji Eun of The Hill of Secrets, and Lim Sun Woo and director Lim Sun Ae of Ms. Apocalypse will attend the glam event.

Nomination List

Projects released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, will be eligible to participate in the competition this year. A panel of 60 industry experts surveyed the nominees. The organizers released the nomination list on Monday (April 8). The programs that aired at least one-third of the show by March 31 were eligible for nominations in the series category. The actors who have starred in no more than three projects were chosen for Best New Actor nominations. Productions that were excluded from the screening list last year were also considered for nominations this year.