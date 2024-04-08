Baeksang Arts Awards 2024: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 will take place at the Convention & Exhibition Center (COEX) Hall D in Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district, Seoul, with a worldwide live stream on Monday (May 7) at 5:00 pm KST. With only a month left for the annual event, the organizers have shared a few details about the annual award show, including the nomination list.

The star-studded event will celebrate this year's best accomplishments in cable, broadcast, TV streaming content, theatrical productions, and domestic films. Projects released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, will be eligible to participate in the competition this year. A panel of 60 industry experts surveyed the nominees. The organizers released the nomination list on Monday (April 8).

Here is everything about the 60th annual Baeksang Arts Awards, like the date, venue, lineup, nomination list, and streaming details.

How to Watch

The upcoming annual 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will air live for K-drama fans in Korea on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC 4. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Japan, China, Europe, South Africa, France, Denmark, and the UK, can watch the annual award show on various online streaming platforms.

Nomination List

The programs that aired at least one-third of the show by March 31 were eligible for nominations in the series category. The actors who have starred in no more than three projects were chosen for Best New Actor nominations. Productions that were excluded from the screening list last year were also considered for nominations this year.

Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 Nomination List:

TV/Drama

Best Drama

JTBC drama The Good Bad Mother

Disney+ drama Moving

SBS drama Revenant

MBC drama My Dearest

Netflix drama Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Variety Show

SBS Plus and ENA show I am Solo

wavve program The Community

JTBC show A Clean Sweep

MBC show Adventure by Accident 2

Pinggyego

Best Educational Show

SBS show Whales and I

EBS1 show Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate

KBS1 show Japanese Person Ozawa

KBS1 show There Is No Sustainable Earth

KBS1 show 1980, Lochon and Chauvel

Best Director

Park In Je for Moving

Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood

Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox

Jung Ji Hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden

Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil

Best Screenplay

Kang Full for Moving

Kim Eun Hee for Revenant

Bae Se Young for The Good Bad Mother

Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun, Kim Da Hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Jeon Go Woon, Im Dae Hyung for LTNS

Best Technical Direction

Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho for Whales and I – camera

Yang Hong Sam, Park Ji Won for Revenant – art

Lee Seok Geun for Korea-Khitan War – costume

Lee Sung Kyu for Moving – VFX

Ha Ji Hee for The Matchmakers – art

Best Actor

Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears

Namgoong Min for My Dearest

Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving

Yoo Yeon Seok for A Bloody Lucky Day

Im Siwan for Boyhood

Best Actress

Ra Mi Ran for The Good Bad Mother

Ahn Eun Jin for My Dearest

Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha

Honey Lee for Knight Flower

Lim Ji Yeon for Lies Hidden in My Garden

Best Supporting Actor

Ryu Kyung Soo for The Bequeathed

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband

Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox

Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal Geum for The Good Bad Mother

Shin Dong Mi for Welcome to Samdalri

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Lee Jung Eun for A Bloody Lucky Day

Joo Min Kyung for Behind Your Touch

Best New Actor

Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox

Lee Si Woo for Boyhood

Lee Shin Ki for The Worst of Evil

Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower

Best New Actress

Go Yoon Jung for Moving

BIBI for The Worst of Evil

Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day

Lee Yi Dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Lee Han Byul for Mask Girl

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Na Young Suk

Yoo Jae Suk

Calm Down Man

Tak Jae Hoon

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Sook

An Yu Jin

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Hong Jin Kyung

Film

Best Film

Cobweb

Noryang: Deadly Sea

12.12: The Day

Concrete Utopia

Exhuma

Best Director

Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day

Kim Han Min for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers

Uhm Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best New Director

Kim Chang Hoon for Hopeless

Park Young Joo for Citizen of a Kind

Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep

Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Best Actor

Kim Yoon Seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day

Choi Min Shik for Exhuma

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers

Honey Lee for Killing Romance

Jung Yu Mi for Sleep

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers

Park Geun Hyung for Picnic

Park Jung Min for Smugglers

Song Joong Ki for Hopeless

Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia

Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid 2

Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Krystal for Cobweb

Best New Actor

Kim Seon Ho for The Childe

Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask

Hong Sa Bin for Hopeless

Best New Actress

Go Min Si for Smugglers

BIBI for Hopeless

Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets

Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell

Lim Sun Woo for Ms. Apocalypse

Best Scenario

Park Jung Ye for Killing Romance

Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep

Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong, Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day

Best Technical Direction

Kim Byung In for Exhuma – audio

Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day – camera

Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb – art

Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon – VFX

Hwang Ho Kyun for 12.12: The Day – SFX makeup

Gucci Impact Award