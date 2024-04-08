Baeksang Arts Awards 2024: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 will take place at the Convention & Exhibition Center (COEX) Hall D in Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district, Seoul, with a worldwide live stream on Monday (May 7) at 5:00 pm KST. With only a month left for the annual event, the organizers have shared a few details about the annual award show, including the nomination list.
The star-studded event will celebrate this year's best accomplishments in cable, broadcast, TV streaming content, theatrical productions, and domestic films. Projects released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, will be eligible to participate in the competition this year. A panel of 60 industry experts surveyed the nominees. The organizers released the nomination list on Monday (April 8).
Here is everything about the 60th annual Baeksang Arts Awards, like the date, venue, lineup, nomination list, and streaming details.
How to Watch
The upcoming annual 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will air live for K-drama fans in Korea on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC 4. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Japan, China, Europe, South Africa, France, Denmark, and the UK, can watch the annual award show on various online streaming platforms.
Nomination List
The programs that aired at least one-third of the show by March 31 were eligible for nominations in the series category. The actors who have starred in no more than three projects were chosen for Best New Actor nominations. Productions that were excluded from the screening list last year were also considered for nominations this year.
Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 Nomination List:
TV/Drama
Best Drama
- JTBC drama The Good Bad Mother
- Disney+ drama Moving
- SBS drama Revenant
- MBC drama My Dearest
- Netflix drama Daily Dose of Sunshine
Best Variety Show
- SBS Plus and ENA show I am Solo
- wavve program The Community
- JTBC show A Clean Sweep
- MBC show Adventure by Accident 2
- Pinggyego
Best Educational Show
- SBS show Whales and I
- EBS1 show Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate
- KBS1 show Japanese Person Ozawa
- KBS1 show There Is No Sustainable Earth
- KBS1 show 1980, Lochon and Chauvel
Best Director
- Park In Je for Moving
- Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood
- Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox
- Jung Ji Hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden
- Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil
Best Screenplay
- Kang Full for Moving
- Kim Eun Hee for Revenant
- Bae Se Young for The Good Bad Mother
- Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun, Kim Da Hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Jeon Go Woon, Im Dae Hyung for LTNS
Best Technical Direction
- Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho for Whales and I – camera
- Yang Hong Sam, Park Ji Won for Revenant – art
- Lee Seok Geun for Korea-Khitan War – costume
- Lee Sung Kyu for Moving – VFX
- Ha Ji Hee for The Matchmakers – art
Best Actor
- Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Namgoong Min for My Dearest
- Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving
- Yoo Yeon Seok for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Im Siwan for Boyhood
Best Actress
- Ra Mi Ran for The Good Bad Mother
- Ahn Eun Jin for My Dearest
- Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha
- Honey Lee for Knight Flower
- Lim Ji Yeon for Lies Hidden in My Garden
Best Supporting Actor
- Ryu Kyung Soo for The Bequeathed
- Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
- Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband
- Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox
- Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal Geum for The Good Bad Mother
- Shin Dong Mi for Welcome to Samdalri
- Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl
- Lee Jung Eun for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Joo Min Kyung for Behind Your Touch
Best New Actor
- Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox
- Lee Si Woo for Boyhood
- Lee Shin Ki for The Worst of Evil
- Lee Jung Ha for Moving
- Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower
Best New Actress
- Go Yoon Jung for Moving
- BIBI for The Worst of Evil
- Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day
- Lee Yi Dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Lee Han Byul for Mask Girl
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Na Young Suk
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Calm Down Man
- Tak Jae Hoon
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Sook
- An Yu Jin
- Lee Soo Ji
- Jang Do Yeon
- Hong Jin Kyung
Film
Best Film
- Cobweb
- Noryang: Deadly Sea
- 12.12: The Day
- Concrete Utopia
- Exhuma
Best Director
- Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day
- Kim Han Min for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers
- Uhm Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best New Director
- Kim Chang Hoon for Hopeless
- Park Young Joo for Citizen of a Kind
- Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep
- Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer
- Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
Best Actor
- Kim Yoon Seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia
- Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day
- Choi Min Shik for Exhuma
- Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day
Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
- Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers
- Honey Lee for Killing Romance
- Jung Yu Mi for Sleep
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers
- Park Geun Hyung for Picnic
- Park Jung Min for Smugglers
- Song Joong Ki for Hopeless
- Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia
- Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid 2
- Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Krystal for Cobweb
Best New Actor
- Kim Seon Ho for The Childe
- Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep
- Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
- Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask
- Hong Sa Bin for Hopeless
Best New Actress
- Go Min Si for Smugglers
- BIBI for Hopeless
- Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets
- Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell
- Lim Sun Woo for Ms. Apocalypse
Best Scenario
- Park Jung Ye for Killing Romance
- Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep
- Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
- Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong, Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day
Best Technical Direction
- Kim Byung In for Exhuma – audio
- Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day – camera
- Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb – art
- Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon – VFX
- Hwang Ho Kyun for 12.12: The Day – SFX makeup
Gucci Impact Award
- The Dream Songs
- Greenhouse
- The Hill of Secrets
- Ms. Apocalypse
- Citizen of a Kind