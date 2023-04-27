Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 How to Watch Live Online from the US, Canada, U.K., and Other Countries

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 is fast approaching. Korean drama lovers and moviegoers have started counting the days until the big event. The 59th annual star-studded ceremony is a day away from its live telecast, and the highlight of this year is the presenters' lineup. The list includes Lee Junho, Kim Tae Ri, Sol Kyung Gu, Lee Hye Young, Jo Hyun Chul, Kim Shin Rok, Jo Woo Jin, Lee Soo Kyung, Goo Kyo Hwan, Kim Hye Joon, Lee Hong Nae, and Lee Yoo Mi.

The 59th annual award ceremony will take place at Paradise City in Incheon, Seoul, this Friday, April 28. The glam event will begin worldwide streaming at 5.30 pm KST through various online platforms. People from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Spain, Norway, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Colombia, Paraguay, and Guatemala, can watch the ceremony live online from their homes.

Here is the International Time Schedule:

Singapore - 4.30 pm

Australia - 6.00 pm

Japan - 5.30 pm

Philippines - 4.15 pm

India - 2.00 pm

Europe - 10.30 pm

UK - 9. 30 pm

North America - 4.15 am

Canada - 3.15 am

Mexico - 1.15 am

Hosts and Lineup

Shin Dong Yup, Park Bo Gum, and Suzy will return as hosts of the 59th annual award ceremony. Dong Yup has hosted the show every year since its 50th anniversary. But he did not lead the show in 2017. Suzy hosted the award show every year since the 52nd star-studded event. Bo Gum hosted the show consecutively for three years before joining the military. His first activity after military discharge was hosting the 58th annual award ceremony.

The entertainment award winners of last year, Lee Yong Jin and Joo Hyun Young, will present awards this year with the theatre awardees Park Wan Gyu and Hwang Soon Mi. The other presenters are Taiwanese star Greg Han, actors Uhm Jung Hwa, Yoo In Na, and Yoon Hyun Min of True to Love Fame, Doctor Slump stars Kim Byung Chul, Lee Moo Saeng, Park Shin Hye, and Park Hyung Sik. Park Ji Ah and Lee Je Hoon are also part of the presenters' lineup.

How to watch the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards?

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 will be held at the Paradise City in Incheon on April 28 from 5.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the award ceremony live online on TV through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded event on TikTok.