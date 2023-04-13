Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 will be held at Paradise City in Incheon, Seoul, on Saturday, April 28. The 59th annual award ceremony will begin at 5.30 pm KST with a worldwide live broadcast. People in Korea can enjoy the star-studded event on TV. Viewers from other parts of the world, including the US and Canada, can watch the star-studded event through various streaming platforms.
With just a couple of weeks left for the annual award ceremony, the organizers have shared some details about the event, including the hosts, nomination list, and live streaming details. The presenters and performers lineup will be released in the upcoming days.
The nominees for this year include movies, dramas, and shows released between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. The projects released during last year's screening period were also considered for nominations this year. The organizers released the final nomination list after screening 60 industry experts.
Here is everything about the 59th annual Baeksang Arts Awards, including the hosts and live streaming details.
Hosts
Shin Dong Yup, Park Bo Gum, and Suzy will return as hosts of the 59th annual award ceremony. Dong Yup has hosted the show every year since its 50th anniversary. But he did not lead the show in 2017. Suzy hosted the award show every year since the 52nd star-studded event. Bo Gum hosted the show consecutively for three years before joining the military. His first activity after military discharge was hosting the 58th annual award ceremony.
How to watch the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards?
Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 will be held at the Paradise City in Incheon on April 28 from 5.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the award ceremony live online on TV through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded event on TikTok.
Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 Nomination List:
Best Drama
- My Liberation Notes
- The Glory
- Our Blues
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Little Women
Best Variety Show
- Earth Arcade
- Psick Show
- Physical: 100
- EXchange 2
- SNL Korea 3
Best Educational Show
- National Office of Investigation (literal title)
- In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
- Your Literacy Skills+ (literal title)
- Adult Kim Jang Ha (literal title)
- Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula
Best Actor
- Son Suk Ku for My Liberation Notes
- Lee Byung Hun for Our Blues
- Lee Sung Min for Reborn Rich
- Jung Kyung Ho for Crash Course in Romance
- Choi Min Sik for Casino
Best Actress
- Kim Ji Won for My Liberation Notes
- Kim Hye Soo for Under the Queen's Umbrella
- Park Eun Bin for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Song Hye Kyo for The Glory
- Suzy for Anna
Best Supporting Actor
- Kang Ki Young for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Kim Do Hyun for Reborn Rich
- Kim Jun Han for Anna
- Park Sung Hoon for The Glory
- Jo Woo Jin for Narco-Saints
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Shin Rok for Reborn Rich
- Yeom Hye Ran for The Glory
- Lee El for My Liberation Notes
- Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory
- Jung Eun Chae for Anna
Best New Actor
- Kim Gun Woo for The Glory
- Kim Min Ho for New Recruit
- Moon Sang Min for Under the Queen's Umbrella
- Joo Jong Hyuk for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Hong Kyung for Weak Hero Class 1
Best New Actress
- Kim Hieora for The Glory
- Noh Yoon Seo for Crash Course in Romance
- Lee Kyung Sung for My Liberation Notes
- Joo Hyun Young for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Ha Yun Kyung for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Kim Kyung Wook
- Kim Jong Kook
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Hwang Jae Sung
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Min Kyung
- Park Se Mi
- Lee Soo Ji
- Lee Eun Ji
- Joo Hyun Young
Best Film
- Next Sohee
- The Night Owl
- Hansan: Rising Dragon
- Hunt
- Decision to Leave
Best Actor
- Ma Dong Seok for The Roundup
- Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl
- Park Hae Il for Decision to Leave
- Song Kang Ho for Broker
- Jung Woo Sung for Hunt
Best Actress
- Bae Doo Na for Next Sohee
- Yang Mal Bok for The Apartment With Two Women
- Yum Jung Ah for Life Is Beautiful
- Jeon Do Yeon for Kill Boksoon
- Tang Wei for Decision to Leave
Best Supporting Actor
- Kang Ki Young for The Point Men
- Kim Sung Cheol for The Night Owl
- Park Ji Hwan for The Roundup
- Byun Yo Han for Hansan: Rising Dragon
- Im Siwan for Emergency Declaration
Best Supporting Actress
- Park Se Wan for 6/45
- Bae Doo Na for Broker
- Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl
- Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid
- Lee Yeon for Kill Boksoon
Best New Actor
- Noh Jae Won for Missing Yoon
- Jinyoung for Christmas Carol
- Byun Woo Seok for 20th Century Girl
- Seo In Guk for Project Wolf Hunting
- Ong Seong Wu for Life Is Beautiful
Best New Actress
- Go Yoon Jung for Hunt
- Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee
- Kim Hye Yoon for The Girl On a Bulldozer
- IU for Broker
- Ha Yun Kyung for Gyeong Ah's Daughter