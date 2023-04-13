Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 will be held at Paradise City in Incheon, Seoul, on Saturday, April 28. The 59th annual award ceremony will begin at 5.30 pm KST with a worldwide live broadcast. People in Korea can enjoy the star-studded event on TV. Viewers from other parts of the world, including the US and Canada, can watch the star-studded event through various streaming platforms.

With just a couple of weeks left for the annual award ceremony, the organizers have shared some details about the event, including the hosts, nomination list, and live streaming details. The presenters and performers lineup will be released in the upcoming days.

The nominees for this year include movies, dramas, and shows released between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. The projects released during last year's screening period were also considered for nominations this year. The organizers released the final nomination list after screening 60 industry experts.

Here is everything about the 59th annual Baeksang Arts Awards, including the hosts and live streaming details.

Hosts

Shin Dong Yup, Park Bo Gum, and Suzy will return as hosts of the 59th annual award ceremony. Dong Yup has hosted the show every year since its 50th anniversary. But he did not lead the show in 2017. Suzy hosted the award show every year since the 52nd star-studded event. Bo Gum hosted the show consecutively for three years before joining the military. His first activity after military discharge was hosting the 58th annual award ceremony.

How to watch the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards?

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 will be held at the Paradise City in Incheon on April 28 from 5.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the award ceremony live online on TV through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded event on TikTok.

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 Nomination List:

Best Drama

My Liberation Notes

The Glory

Our Blues

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Little Women

Best Variety Show

Earth Arcade

Psick Show

Physical: 100

EXchange 2

SNL Korea 3

Best Educational Show

National Office of Investigation (literal title)

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

Your Literacy Skills+ (literal title)

Adult Kim Jang Ha (literal title)

Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula

Best Actor

Son Suk Ku for My Liberation Notes

Lee Byung Hun for Our Blues

Lee Sung Min for Reborn Rich

Jung Kyung Ho for Crash Course in Romance

Choi Min Sik for Casino

Best Actress

Kim Ji Won for My Liberation Notes

Kim Hye Soo for Under the Queen's Umbrella

Park Eun Bin for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Song Hye Kyo for The Glory

Suzy for Anna

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki Young for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Kim Do Hyun for Reborn Rich

Kim Jun Han for Anna

Park Sung Hoon for The Glory

Jo Woo Jin for Narco-Saints

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Shin Rok for Reborn Rich

Yeom Hye Ran for The Glory

Lee El for My Liberation Notes

Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory

Jung Eun Chae for Anna

Best New Actor

Kim Gun Woo for The Glory

Kim Min Ho for New Recruit

Moon Sang Min for Under the Queen's Umbrella

Joo Jong Hyuk for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Hong Kyung for Weak Hero Class 1

Best New Actress

Kim Hieora for The Glory

Noh Yoon Seo for Crash Course in Romance

Lee Kyung Sung for My Liberation Notes

Joo Hyun Young for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Ha Yun Kyung for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Kim Kyung Wook

Kim Jong Kook

Jun Hyun Moo

Hwang Jae Sung

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min Kyung

Park Se Mi

Lee Soo Ji

Lee Eun Ji

Joo Hyun Young

Best Film

Next Sohee

The Night Owl

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Hunt

Decision to Leave

Best Actor

Ma Dong Seok for The Roundup

Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl

Park Hae Il for Decision to Leave

Song Kang Ho for Broker

Jung Woo Sung for Hunt

Best Actress

Bae Doo Na for Next Sohee

Yang Mal Bok for The Apartment With Two Women

Yum Jung Ah for Life Is Beautiful

Jeon Do Yeon for Kill Boksoon

Tang Wei for Decision to Leave

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki Young for The Point Men

Kim Sung Cheol for The Night Owl

Park Ji Hwan for The Roundup

Byun Yo Han for Hansan: Rising Dragon

Im Siwan for Emergency Declaration

Best Supporting Actress

Park Se Wan for 6/45

Bae Doo Na for Broker

Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl

Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid

Lee Yeon for Kill Boksoon

Best New Actor

Noh Jae Won for Missing Yoon

Jinyoung for Christmas Carol

Byun Woo Seok for 20th Century Girl

Seo In Guk for Project Wolf Hunting

Ong Seong Wu for Life Is Beautiful

Best New Actress