A star-studded lineup of presenters, including Jirisan actor Oh Jung Se and Record Of Youth actress Park So Dam, will announce the winners of the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 on Friday, May 6. The event will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. It will begin at 7.45 pm KST with worldwide streaming for people from different countries, such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, and Australia.
The nominees for this year in the television category include Twenty Five Twenty One actress Kim Tae Ri, Squid Game actor Lee Jung Tae, actress Han So Hee of My Name and Nevertheless fame, Snowdrop actor Jung Hae In, The Red Sleeve actor Junho, The King's Affection star Park Eun Bin, and Juvenile Justice actress Kim Hye Soo. In the Film category, actor Kim Yun Seok for Escape From Mogadishu, Sol Kyung Gu for Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, and Lee Sun Gyun for Kingmaker are some nominees.
Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup will host the 58th annual award ceremony this year. The presenters are Shin Ha Kyun, Kim So Yeon, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Jong Seo, Oh Jung Se, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Jung Min, Kim Sun Young, Lee Seung Gi, Jang Do Yeon, Choi Soon Jin, Lee Bong Ryeon, Lee Do Hyun, Park Ju Hyun, Hong Kyung, Choi Jung Woon, Yum Jung Ah, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Yoo Young, Lee Da Hee, SHINee member Minho, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, Chae Soo Bin, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Park So Dam, Go Soo, and Moon So Ri.
Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Winners:
Best Drama
- D.P.
- Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Squid Game
- The Red Sleeve
- Political Fever
Best Variety Show
- Shooting Stars
- Single's Inferno
- Street Woman Fighter
- You Quiz on the Block
- EXchange
Best Educational Show
- Great Minds
- The Story of the Day Biting the Tail
- Documentary Insight National Team
- My Golden Kids
- Kiss the Universe
Best Actor
- Kim Nam Gil â€“ Through the Darkness
- Lee Jung Jae â€“ Squid Game
- Lee Junho â€“ The Red Sleeve
- Im Siwan â€“ Tracer
- Jung Hae In â€“ D.P.
Best Actress
- Kim Tae Ri â€“ Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Kim Hye Soo â€“ Juvenile Justice
- Park Eun Bin â€“ The King's Affection
- Lee Se Young â€“ The Red Sleeve
- Han So Hee â€“ My Name
Best Supporting Actor
- Lee Deok Hwa â€“ The Red Sleeve
- Lee Hak Joo â€“ Political Fever
- Lee Hyun Wook â€“ Mine
- Cho Hyun Chul â€“ D.P.
- Heo Sung Tae â€“ Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal Geum â€“ Thirty-Nine
- Kim Shin Rok â€“ Hellbound
- Kim Joo Ryung â€“ Squid Game
- Ok Ja Yeon â€“ Mine
- Jang Hye Jin â€“ The Red Sleeve
Best New Actor
- Goo Kyo Hwan â€“ D.P.
- Shin Seung Ho â€“ D.P.
- Yoo In Soo â€“ All of Us Are Dead
- Choi Hyun Wook â€“ Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Tang Joon Sang â€“ Racket Boys
Best New Actress
- Kim Hye Joon â€“ Inspector Koo
- Lee Yeon â€“ Juvenile Justice
- Lee Yoo Mi â€“ All of Us Are Dead
- Jung Ho Yeon â€“ Squid Game
- Cho Yi Hyun â€“ All of Us Are Dead
Best Male Entertainer
- Kim Gura
- Moon Se Yoon
- Lee Yong Jin
- Jo Se Ho
- Key
Best Female Entertainer
- Song Eun Yi
- Mijoo
- Lee Eun Ji
- Joo Hyun Young
- Hong Jin Kyung
Best Film
- The Miracle
- Escape from Mogadishu
- Sewing Sisters
- Romance Without Love
- King Maker
Best Actor
- Kim Yun Seok â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Sol Kyung Gu â€“ King Maker
- Lee Sun Gyun â€“ King Maker
- Jung Woo â€“ Hot Blooded
- Choi Min Sik â€“ In Our Prime
Best Actress
- Go Doo Shim â€“ Everglow
- Park So Dam â€“ Special Delivery
- Lee Hye Young â€“ In Front of Your Face
- YoonA â€“ The Miracle
- Jeon Jong Seo â€“ Romance Without Love
Best Supporting Actor
- Goo Kyo Hwan â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Park Yong Woo â€“ Spiritwalker
- Sung Yoo Bin â€“ Perhaps Love
- Jo Woo Jin â€“ King Maker
- Heo Joon Ho â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim So Jin â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Kim Jae Hwa â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Shim Dal Gi â€“ Snowball
- Oh Na Ra â€“ Perhaps Love
- Lee Soo Kyung â€“ The Miracle
Best New Actor
- Kim Dong Hwi â€“ In Our Prime
- Kim Jae Bum â€“ Hostage: Missing Celebrity
- Mu Jin Sung â€“ Perhaps Love
- Lee Hong Nae â€“ Hot Blooded
- Jung Jae Kwang â€“ Not Out
Best New Actress
- Gong Seung Yeon â€“ Aloners
- Minah â€“ Snowball
- Seohyun â€“ Love and Leashes
- Lee Yoo Mi â€“ Young Adult Matters
- Choi Sung Eun â€“ Ten Months