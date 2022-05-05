Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 How to Watch Live Online from the US, Canada, U.K., and Other Countries

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 is fast approaching. Korean drama lovers and moviegoers have started counting down the days for the big event. The 58th annual star-studded ceremony is a day away from its live telecast, and the highlight of this year is the return of Park Bo Gum as the show host. He will greet his fans worldwide for the first time after completing his mandatory military service.

The 58th annual award ceremony will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, this Friday, May 6. The glam event will begin at 7.45 pm KST with worldwide streaming through various streaming platforms. People from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Spain, Norway, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Colombia, Paraguay, and Guatemala, can watch the ceremony live online from their homes.

Here is the International Time Schedule:

Singapore - 6.45 pm

Australia - 8.15 pm

Japan - 7.45 pm

Philippines - 6.45 pm

India - 4.15 pm

Europe - 12.45 pm

UK - 11.45 pm

North America - 6.45 am

Canada - 5.45 am

Mexico - 3.45 am

Hosts and Lineup

As mentioned above, Park Bo Gum is returning as the MC of the Baeksang Arts Awards this year. He will host the award show with Bae Suzy and Shin Dong Yup. Bo Gum hosted the show for the first time in 2018, and he was the MC of this event until 2020. Unfortunately, he could not host the show last year because of his mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, Suzy is hosting the ceremony for the seventh consecutive year, and Dong Yup will stand as a host for the eighth straight year. The team-up between Bo Gum, Suzy, and Dong Yup has attracted many viewers to the show. Since the followers of this award ceremony missed it last year, they are eagerly waiting to watch the event this year.

The organizers of the Baeksang Arts Awards have revealed the star-studded lineup of presenters this year. The list includes Shin Ha Kyun, Kim So Yeon, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Jong Seo, Oh Jung Se, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Jung Min, Kim Sun Young, Lee Seung Gi, Jang Do Yeon, Choi Soon Jin, Lee Bong Ryeon, Lee Do Hyun, Park Ju Hyun, Hong Kyung, Choi Jung Woon, Yum Jung Ah, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Yoo Young, Lee Da Hee, SHINee member Minho, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, Chae Soo Bin, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Park So Dam, Go Soo, and Moon So Ri.

How to Watch Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Live Online?

The 58th annual award show will begin with a live stream on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4 this Friday, May 6, from 7.45 pm KST. International fans can watch it on the official YouTube channel and TikTok Live of Baeksang.