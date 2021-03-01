Bae Suzy Approached for a Mega-Budget Indian Film; Shankar to Direct, Ram Charan to Star

Bae Suzy, one of the popular actresses in South Korean film and television industry, is reportedly ready to make her debut in an Indian film. The 26-year old has been reportedly approached to play a female lead in an untitled film directed by a leading filmmaker Shankar.

A Pan Indian Film

As per the reports in the Indian media, Bae Suzy is in talks with the makers of the film. It is a pan-Indian film made in multiple languages. If true, the movie is going to be her first foreign film in which she would pair up with Telugu actor Ram Charan, son of Indian actor-politician Chiranjeevi.

Reports had earlier claimed that Rashmika Mandanna was also considered for the same role

Shankar Knocking her Doors for the 2nd Time

Rumours are rife that this is the second time that Shankar has contacted Bae Suzy for a film. Earlier, the director of Enthiran and Anniyan had approached the Korean actress for the much-delayed project Indian 2, which has legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in the leads.

However, she had possibly rejected the offer as she was approached for a small role. Nonetheless, neither the production house Shri Venkateshwara Creations nor Bae Suzy's agency Management Soop has confirmed the news.

It may be recalled that Shankar had earlier cast UK-born actress Amy Jackson in his movies like Ai and 2.0.

A Political Thriller

The forthcoming flick is said to be a political thriller produced by Dil Raju. There is a possibility of the film being dubbed into Asian languages. It will be made with a budget of Rs 150 crore (approximately $20,464,110).

Coming back to Bae Suzy, her journey in the small screen with Invincible Youth 2. Since then, she has been worked in many series and TV shows that include While You Were Sleeping, Vagabound and Start-Up.

Her next project is Wonderland which stars Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, Tang Wei and Son Kyung-won. It is a sci-fi fantasy film, written and directed by Kim Tae-yong.