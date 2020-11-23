The ongoing drama starring Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk has wrapped up shooting. The lead stars of the drama posed for a cozy photograph as they said: "Please give us a lot of love until the end!" The final episode will be aired on December 6.

Suzy and Nam have won the hearts of the audience Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do San, ambitious young couple that strives not only to survive but excel in the tech field. Suzy took to Instagram to show the final photos from the sets of Start Up.

Goodbye to Start Up

She posted a photo of her posing with Nam Joo Hyuk and a bouquet: "We're done with the shoot. Thank you for all your hard work! Please give us a lot of love until the end!" Currently, the drama has aired its 12th episode. Start Up airs on tvN every weekend at 9 p.m. KST.

Start Up is one of the popular dramas and has got the highest nationwide rating of 5.4 percent as per Neilsen Korea for its October 31 episode. Start Up is a drama about young entrepreneurs struggling and leaving their impressions in the Silicon Valley-inspired tech hub called Sandbox. Apart from Suzy and Nam, Kim Seon Ho of Catch the Ghost fame and Kang Han Na of Designated Survivor: 60 Days fame portray Han Ji Pyeong and Won In Jae play important roles in the drama.

The drama is also a hit among international audience as it is streaming on Netflix. It is being discussed a lot in the social media too. Interestingly, second lead of the drama Kim Seon Ho, who also plays Suzy's love interest is popular among women.

With shooting of the drama coming to an end Suzy and Nam along with other characters and the crew have said good bye to Start Up, but fans don't have to worry because they can enjoy the episodes till December 6.

Suzy and Park Hye Run Collaboration

Idol turned actress Suzy entered the entertainment industry as a member of girl group Miss A. She started acting in 2010 and her first drama was Dream High opposite Ok Tacyeon and Kim Soo Hyun. The drama was a hit and Suzy started concentrating on acting. The writer of the drama was Park Hye Run.

Start Up is also written by Park Hye Run. This is Park and Suzy's third venture together. Suzy had also acted in While You Were Sleeping opposite Lee Jong Suk written by Park. Start Up is the second venture of Suzy with director Oh Choong Hwan as While You Were Sleeping was also directed by Oh that had Suzy in the lead role. Vagabond was Suzy's latest stint.

Nam is known for his acting in dramas Cheese in the Trap, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. But he bagged his first lead role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo opposite Lee Sung Kyung. Then Nam was seen in dramas The Bride of Habaek and The Light in Your Eyes. The School Nurse Files is his latest drama.