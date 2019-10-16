Jennifer Aniston literally broke the internet after she made her debut on Instagram by sharing a selfie with her FRIENDS co-stars Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. The photo was liked and commented by thousands of her fans but it was her former husband Justin Theroux's comment that turned all the faces.

The 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston started her Instagram journey by sharing a selfie of her co-stars from FRIENDS TV show. She captioned the image, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM." As of now, the image is being liked by over 5.3 million users and has over 300,000 comments.

Several known celebrities dropped a welcome comment on the picture, including her former husband Justin Theroux. The famous writer-director left a sweet comment that read "Woot-Woot [raised hand emoji] [heart emoji]." So it looks like there is no bad blood between the two.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation in February 2018, after less than three years of marriage. The former couple, however, revealed in a joint statement that they both intended to stay friends. From the looks of Justin's comments on Jennifer's very first Instagram picture and how she is also following him on Instagram, it shows that they both are very mature when it comes to handling the post-divorce relationship.

Jennifer Aniston avoided almost all the social media accounts for a very long time. The actress is making a comeback to a TV series with Apple TV+ new show, The Morning Show. It looks like the actress decided to finally make an Instagram account in order to stay in touch with her fans and to share the update about the show and her forthcoming movies.

Apart from this, when Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, hundreds of thousands of her fans from around the globe opened their account to follow her. However, it took a long time for fans to find her page. A spokesperson for Instagram revealed to PEOPLE: "We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page — the volume of interest is incredible!"

As of this writing, Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account has over 3.1 million followers and the count is increasing every minute.