Jennifer Aniston is currently enjoying single life after parting ways with her second husband Justin Theroux.

Claims of her getting back together with her first husband Brad Pitt, who also ended his decade-long affair with Angelina Jolie were made earlier. But contrary to those, Jen and Brad are not dating. In fact, the Murder Mystery actress has reportedly started casually dating again.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced the separation after two years of marriage last February. Following this, several reports claimed that she is having a secret child with Brad Pitt. As we reported in the past, those were nothing but fake news.

But it looks like Jennifer is now getting the support of Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox when it comes to dating again.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, after celebrating her 50th birthday earlier this year with Brad Pitt and several others, Jennifer has been spending most of her time with her former co-stars Lisa and Courteney, who have encouraged her to start dating again.

"The support she has had from women in her life has truly helped her move on and upward and, with lots of encouragement from friends, she finally has started dating," a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

"Lisa [Kudrow] and Courteney [Cox] and Jen are really close and have encouraged her to date and get out there," the source added.

Casual dating claims are not verified by Jen's reps.

The source went on to claim that Jennifer is also in touch with her former husband Brad Pitt. The former couple occasionally talks but nothing is going on between the two. According to the source, the duo has seen everything and they are mature enough to stay friends.

At the same time, it is not yet revealed who Jennifer Aniston is casually dating at this moment.

"I'm at a place now where I actually feel like I've grown up and entered into who I am creative," Jennifer revealed in past. "It's taken me this long to know what I'm capable of. I didn't always know. I think I used to put a lot of that in the hands of other people."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has several major projects lined up for 2019-20.