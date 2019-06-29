Murder Mystery actress Jennifer Aniston was once happily married to Brad Pitt. Their marriage was considered a rare event in Hollywood but everything around them crumbled after the couple decided to end their marriage. In a newly unearthed interview, it is revealed that Jennifer was heartbroken when she learned about Angelina Jolie's pregnancy.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once happily married. The Fight Club movie star even had a cameo in Jen's Friends TV show. The fans loved them and the media adored them. Everyone thought that this marriage is going to last a lifetime. However, things went abyss when reports started to surface that these two are going to end their marriage.

In 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parted ways for good. In former reports, it is revealed that that divorce time was apparently tough for Jennifer. In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair via express.co.uk, when Jennifer learned that Angelina and Brad are expecting their first biological child together, she was reportedly heartbroken.

During that interview, when the interviewer asked her about the pregnancy rumours, she looked as if "I've stabbed her in the heart." The interviewer went on to add that Aniston's eyes reportedly welled up.

"Several long minutes go by as the tears keep rolling down her cheeks; she bites her lip, seemingly unable to speak," she said. "Finally she shakes her head; this subject is simply to excruciating to discuss."

In addition to this, the 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston's friend Kristen Han allegedly stated at that time that "My worst fear is that Jen will have to face them having a baby together soon because that would be beyond painful."

If these statements are to be believed then it looks like the interview happened sometime around when Angelina Jolie gave birth to Shiloh. She and Brad then went on to have twins two years later. In addition to this, Brad has legally adopted Angelina's children as well.

As we all know, even Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have ended their decade-long affair and currently in the midst of finalising their divorce. The delay in finalising the divorce happened because the former couple was not able to come on terms about the custody of their six children. As we earlier reported, Brad and Angelina have now reportedly come on the same page when it comes to the custody of their children.