Ji Chang Wook and Kim Joo Jung, the lead cast members of upcoming SBS drama Backstreet Rookie, have shared details about their roles in the mini-series through a behind-the-scenes (bts) video. The video features some fun moments of the romantic comedy drama's first script reading and it also introduces all the cast members to the viewers.

In the four-minute-long clip, Chang Wook can be seen transforming into a convenience store owner while Joo Jung portrays a young and innocent employee of the store. The bts video also shows former Secret member Han Sun Hwa as the male protagonist's lover Yoo Yeon Joo and LABOUM singer Soulbin as the female lead's younger sister Jung Eun Byeol.

Other supporting cast members, who were part of the bts video, include veteran actor Lee Byung Joon as the male protagonist's father and actor Woo Hyun as the owner of a neighboring restaurant. The short clip also introduced actors Yoon Soo and Seo Ye Hwa as the female leads close friends, Cha Eun Jo and Hwang Geum Bi.

Ji Chang Wook as Choi Dae Hyun and Kim Joo Jung as Saet Byul

In between the bts video, Chang Wook and Joo Jung shared some details about their characters in the SBS romantic comedy-drama. The 32-year-old actor revealed that he will be portraying a convenience store owner named Choi Dae Hyun in the mini-series. He described his character as an extremely innocent, ordinary man, who is slightly indecisive and has an upright personality.

Meanwhile, Joo Jung revealed that she will be playing the role of a young employee named Saet Byul. She described her character as a loyal and lovable person, who can easily make friends. The actress also revealed that her character will develop further as she starts working in the convenience store and meets new people in the store.

The story and premiere date

Backstreet Rookie revolves around the complicated relationship between a convenience store owner and his part-time employee. The lead characters in the mini-series will gradually get involved in a romantic relationship as they get to know more about each other. The romantic comedy-drama is written by screenwriter Son Geum Joo and it is directed by producing director of the hit series The Fiery Priest, Lee Myung Woo.

The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on SBS a week after the finale of currently running Lee Min Ho starrer drama The King: Eternal Monarch. Episode 1 of the upcoming drama is scheduled to air on June 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the bts video of this SBS drama below: