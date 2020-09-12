All is not well with the stars of the reality show The Bachelor Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood even after announcing the break up. Reports claim that Randolph has sought temporary restraining order against Underwood.

The news was published by USA Today and was based on a document filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Known as the bachelor couple, Randolph and Underwood had announced their break up in May 2019 after dating for over a year. Now with Randolph seeking restraining order it has been revealed that all was not well with the reality show stars even when they were in a relationship.

Did Underwood Plant Tracking Device on Randolph's Car?

Randolph has stated that Underwood had planted a tracking device on her car. She also said that he was showing up uninvited to her L.A. apartment and parent's house in Huntington Beach. "He takes obsessive walks around my apartment and was seen loitering around in the alley outside Randolph's bedroom window at night," said Randolph.

She also accused Underwood of sending her text messages that could be counted as harassment. She told that Underwood kept on suspecting her and alleged that she was hanging out with her previous ex-boyfriend. She also said that he was pretending to be a victim of anonymous stalker. Underwood is said to have admitted to the charges of planting a tracker device on her car. In August 2020, Randolph and Underwood unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Underwood Charged with Domestic Violence?

The hearing has been set for October 6 and reports claim that Underwood has been charged with domestic violence prevention without minor children. Randolph has appointed Carla Wirtschafter as her attorney whereas there is no reaction from Underwood regarding the news of seeking restraining order.

Everything changed for the couple when Underwood was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. He came to live in Randolph's house that she shared with her parents. Till then no news about discord between the couple was out. But after being together for a month, the couple called it quits.

On May 29, Underwood wrote on his Instagram account that some relations are not meant to be. "Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay," Underwood wrote.

Couple Faces Hatred on Social Media

Randolph also took to social media to announce the break up. "This is one of the hardest things I have had to share... Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives." These announcements led to flooding of social media messages, most of them spewing hatred. Randolph kept away from social media for a while.

After a month-long break Randolph returned to Instagram with a post explaining her current condition. "It's been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I'm STILL going thru it. It's hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away," hit back Randolph. Even Underwood's memoir, "The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV," had hinted at the fact that the couple briefly broke up in August 2019.

Randolph and Underwood became a couple through the former NFL star's season of The Bachelor. Randolph had received the final rose from Underwood, but left the show abruptly without proposing her. But when she decided to leave the show, he made a comeback by jumping over the fence. Randolph accepted Underwood's rose and the couple confirmed that they were in a relationship in March 2019.