Singer and actress Shim Eun Jin has tied the knot to her boyfriend Jeon Seung Bin. She has announced the news on her Instagram account after the formal registration of her wedding on Tuesday, 12 January.

In the lengthy letter, Shim Eun Jin has said that they got to know each other once started working in MBC's drama Bad Love. They realised about the special feelings before the end of the drama. "Some people might think that it's too early for anyone to get hitched after a year of dating, but I think it's fair to say that I am confident about this person."

The couple has plans to have a simple wedding ceremony. "We haven't set a date yet, as it is a tough time to be having a wedding. We are going to wait for when our families can return to Korea from abroad," she wrote in the post.

BB Entertainment, her agency, has officially released a press release about her wedding. "Shim Eun Jin and Jeon Seung Bin legally became a couple after completing their marriage registration on the 12th. The two met through the drama Bad Love and realized each other's feelings and have been in love since.

If the COVID-19 situation calms down, the two will invite their families and a few acquaintances to hold a simple ceremony. The exact dates are yet to be decided. We will continue to greet everyone with unchanging works in the future, so please give lots of blessings and support to the two people ahead of their new beginnings."

Shim Eun Jin started her career with South Korean girl group Baby V.O.X. After quitting the band, she reemerged with solo album Zeeny. Later, she made her acting debut with period drama Dae Jo-yeong.

Whereas 34-year old Jeon Seung Bin has worked in the TV shows like Unstoppable Marriage, Aeja's Older Sister, Minja, Empress Chun Chu, Abiding Love Dandelion and The Spies Who Loved Me among many others.