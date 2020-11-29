A Singaporean woman who was infected with coronavirus in March during her pregnancy period has now given birth to a baby with coronavirus antibodies. The new finding is considered quite crucial by medical experts, as it will offer a new as to whether the infection can be transmitted from a mother to a child in the womb. The new development could also help to understand more about the formation of antibodies in a human body even when it is in its fetal stage.

Ending the Dilemma Associated with Viral Load in Womb Fluid and Breast Milk

The baby was born this month in Singapore without the virus infection. As the mother was infected with coronavirus, doctors suspect that the antibodies might have reached the newborn's body from the mother.

Ng-Chan who gave birth to the baby with the antibodies had been mildly ill due to the coronavirus infection, and she was discharged from the hospital after two and a half weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that it is still unclear whether a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can transmit the infection to the baby in her womb. Until this date, traces of coronavirus were found neither in the amniotic fluid of women nor in their breast milk.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Latest Statistics

It has been one year since the first coronavirus positive case was reported in China. Despite vigorous attempts to contain the pandemic, coronavirus, as quoted by Anthony Fauci has emerged as a perfect storm with no end in near sight.

According to the latest statistics, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 1.4 million people worldwide, and the number of positive cases has already crossed 62 million. The United States continues to be the world's most affected country due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the country has 13 million positive cases.