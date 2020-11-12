As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread worldwide, researchers are getting to know more about the virus as the world prepares for the second wave of the deadly disease. Now, Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted that the days of the pandemic are numbered, thanks to the upcoming vaccines proven efficient against the deadly disease.

"Certainly it's not going to be a pandemic for a lot longer because I believe the vaccines are going to turn that around," Fauci mentioned at a virtual health conference, which was hosted by the London-based think tank named Chatham House.

Fauci on COVID-19 Pandemic

Still, the country's top infectious disease expert gave a warning that the novel virus is most probably going to stay. "I doubt we're going to eradicate this. I think we need to plan that this is something we may need to maintain control over chronically. It may be something that becomes endemic that we have to just be careful about," Fauci said as reported by the New York Post.

Biopharmaceutical companies in the world have been in a race for developing a safe and effective vaccine against the deadly novel virus. Earlier this week, Pfizer and BioNTech made an announcement that their candidate was over 90 percent effective in late-stage research. Moderna also confirmed on Wednesday that it has got enough data for assessing the shot's efficacy. The company did not mention when the results are going to be released but Fauci said the same day that it can be soon.

In August Russia had registered a vaccine named Sputnik V, which the nation claimed to be effective against thre virus amid criticism from around the world. Experts raised questions about the efficacy of the vaccine as it did not undergo proper clinical trials to prove it to be safe for usage. The deadly virus outbreak has infected more than 52.2 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 1.2 million people globally