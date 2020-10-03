The Bulgarian prophetess Baba Vanga, who as per her supporters made predictions about 9/11, Brexit, and also the tsunami in Thailand, had apparently foreseen a terrible fate for US President Donald Trump, her fans have claimed.

The woman who is also called 'the Nostradamus of Balkans' lost her life in 1996. It has been reported that the lady foresaw that the 45th US president suffering from a 'mysterious illness' in 2020 that will leave him deaf and with a brain tumor, as reported by the cornwalllive.com. She was blinded due to a dust storm near her family's farm located in Macedonia.

Baba Vanga Apparently Predicted Trump's Illness

As per the claims, the loss of her vision gave her the 'second sight' that enabled her to predict future incidents. Her followers stated that it was noted down when she predicted the sinking of the submarine Kursk and also the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl.

"Horror, horror! The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing," Vanga reportedly predicted in 1989, which is held as predicting the 9/11 attacks. She was not always correct in her predictions. A nuclear war she had predicted for 2010-2014 did not take place. But still, she was believed by many and the Bulgarian government put her on the state payroll.

A permanent staff of secretaries were given the duty to write down her predictions and also transcribe her interviews. The Institutes of Suggestology and Parapsychology located in Sofia and Petrich also studied the psychic abilities of Vanga.

She also made predictions about the future, which include a change in the orbit of the Earth in 2023. She also foretold war between the US and Italy in 2066 using climate weapons and even the discovery of the working method of time travel in 2304. Her predictions end in the year 5079, which according to her will mark the end of the Universe. It will be interesting to see how many of her predictions turn out to be true.