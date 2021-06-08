B.I Indicted in Illegal Drug Use Case; Yang Hyun Suk Indicted For Threatening Informant

KPop star Kim Han Bin popular as B.I. has been reportedly indicted for violation of illegal drug control. Reports claim that former iKON member B.I. has been indicted by the violent crimes department of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office back on May 28 in the drug use case. B.I. has been indicted without detention and his first hearing will take place on July 9.

The case pertains to the incident occurred in 2016, when B.I. was accused of obtaining illegal drugs including marijuana and LSD. Previously, during the probe, B.I. tested negative for drug use and was ruled innocent in the case. The ruling was made after an acquaintance who was charged in this case ruled out B.I's involvement in his testimony.

But the issue turned against B.I when the acquaintance from whom B.I. had purchased the illegal drugs spilled out the information regarding the singer during the probe. The acquaintance had confessed that former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk had threatened him to lie to police about the previous testimony involving B.I's drug use case.

When this news became public, B.I. admitted to his faults and said that he had purchased illegal drugs from the above said acquaintance. He had then quit iKON and his agency YG Entertainment. He had returned to entertainment industry after a gap of two years and started working under 131LABEL, a subsidiary of IOK Company.

Thus, already resigned as a member of iKON, B.I. returned as a solo singer and released his first full album Waterfall on June 1, 2021. But with the indictment news, netizens are criticizing B.I. for making a comeback as a KPop star.

Yang Hyun Suk Indicted

According to recent news, Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has also indicted Yang Hyun Suk for threatening retaliation. Just like B.I., Yang Hyun Suk also has been indicted without detention.

Yang Hyun Suk is suspected of coaxing and threatening the said acquaintance to reverse his statement about B.I purchasing and using illegal drugs. He has also been charged with attempting to cover up the probe.

In his confession, the acquaintance had revealed that Yang Hyun Suk misused his connections with police to cover up the issue. He has stated that the police did not investigate B.I even after getting their hands on drug-related evidence.

He then reported the case to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission in June 2019, and the Commission transferred the data to the prosecution. Following this, in April 2020, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency recommended B.I and Yang Hyun Suk for indictment and forwarded the case to the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office. The cases were then transferred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which gave out the indictment order recently.

Reports claim that Yang Hyun Suk has denied the allegations. But prosecution has summoned Yang Hyun Suk for questioning and his first hearing has been scheduled for June 25. Watch B.I's Waterfall single below: