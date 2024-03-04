Award-winning ESPN Reporter Chris Mortensen Dies at 72, Know his Net Worth

Renowned journalist Chris Mortensen, known for his work with ESPN, sadly passed away on March 3, 2024, at the age of 72. His family confirmed the news, though the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, expressed his sorrow over Mortensen's passing, describing him as a trailblazer in the industry and highlighting his supportive and hardworking nature.

Mortensen retired in September 2023, as he announced via social media, citing a desire to focus on his health and family. He clarified that it wasn't a traditional retirement, and his final assignment was covering the 2023 NFL draft.

Throughout his career, Mortensen earned acclaim and financial success, largely due to his extensive television presence. Before joining ESPN, he worked for various publications, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Sporting News.

Mortensen's journey in journalism began in the 1960s after serving in the army and attending El Camino College. He covered significant NFL and Braves events while at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before transitioning to The National and later ESPN. He authored a book titled "Playing for Keeps: A True Story About Football, Playoffs, and the Mob."

Chris Mortensen, the esteemed journalist recognized for his extensive career with ESPN, amassed a notable net worth estimated at around $6 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth. His financial success was a reflection of his prolific contributions to the field of journalism, particularly his longstanding tenure as a prominent figure on television. Throughout his illustrious career, Mortensen's dedication and expertise garnered him widespread acclaim and financial prosperity, solidifying his legacy as a respected and influential journalist within the industry.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mortensen received several awards, including the Dick McCann Award and the George Polk Award. Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans on social media platforms, with many recalling his dedication and impact on the industry.

In January 2016, Mortensen took a hiatus from his work after revealing his battle with throat cancer. He underwent treatment and research during this time.

Chris Mortensen is survived by his wife, Micki Mortensen, and his son, Alex.