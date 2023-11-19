Billboard Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Billboard Music Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday (November 19) at 5 pm PST, 8 pm EST. The annual award ceremony will feature onstage performances from several world-famous artists and singers, including Mariah Carey, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, NewJeans, and Stray Kids. Music lovers from different parts of the world can watch the star-studded event online from the comfort of their homes on various online streaming platforms.

The organizers of this annual award show revealed that the event will feature all pre-recorded performances. Exclusive interviews, acceptance speeches, and performances from artists like Tate McRae, Morgan Wallen, KAROL G, David Guetta, and Bebe Rexha will be a part of this year's award ceremony. All the content will directly roll out to the fans through the official website and social media platforms.

"Content will roll out directly to fans, including performances, exclusive interviews, and acceptance speeches across BBMAs and Billboard social channels; artists' social platforms; BBMAs.watch, which takes viewers to a central curation page on Billboard.com; as well as Harmony, PMC's proprietary live streaming platform," Maddy Mesevage, SVP, marketing for dick clark productions, shared.

Here is everything about Billboard Music Awards 2023, like the date, venue, performers, presenters, nomination list, and live streaming details.

Performances

Morgan Wallen will perform 98 Braves from the Braves home field, Truist Park in Atlanta. Mariah Carey will showcase All I Want for Christmas Is You for the first time in an award show. Peso Pluma will share the stage with boxing legend Mike Tyson, who will make a special guest appearance when the singer performs Rubicón on stage.

Tate McRae will take the stage on fire with the performance of her hit number, Greedy. Bebe Rexha & David Guetta will entertain their fans with the performance of I'm Good (Blue) and One in a Million. The K-pop boy band will perform their hit singles S-Class and LALALALA. Girl group NewJeans will take the stage on fire with Super Shy and OMG.

Billboard Music Awards 2023 Complete Nomination List:

Taylor Swift topped the nomination list with 20 nods, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 entries each. The Weeknd and Drake came in fourth and fifth position.

Complete Nomination List:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent

Drake

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee

Karol G

RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Jimin

NewJeans

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

Blackpink

Suga

Twice

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

Metro Boomin Heroes & Villains

Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time

SZA SOS

Taylor Swift Midnights

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Elvis

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé Renaissance

Brent Faiyaz Wasteland

Drake Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy Gemini Rights

SZA SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

Future I Never Liked You

Lil Baby It's Only Me

Metro Boomin Heroes & Villains

Travis Scott Utopia

Top Country Album

Luke Combs Gettin' Old

Luke Combs Growin' Up

Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Zach Bryan American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

Hardy The Mockingbird & the Crow

Jelly Roll Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan Stick Season

Steve Lacy Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti

Eslabon Armado Desvelado

Ivan Cornejo Dañado

Karol G Mañana Será Bonito

Peso Pluma Génesis

Top K-Pop Album

Jimin Face

NewJeans 2nd EP Get Up

Stray Kids 5-Star

Tomorrow X Together The Name Chapter: Temptation

Twice Ready to be: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé Renaissance

Drake Honestly, Nevermind

Illenium Illenium

Kim Petras Feed the Beast

Tiësto Drive

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson My Jesus

Brandon Lake House of Miracles

Cain Rise Up

Elevation Worship Lion

Lauren Daigle Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds My Truth

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin Kingdom Book One

Tye Tribbett All Things New

Whitney Houston I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez Imprint (Live in Memphis)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Morgan Wallen for Last Night

SZA for Kill Bill

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Morgan Wallen for Last Night

SZA for Kill Bill

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Zach Bryan for Something in the Orange

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean for Try That in a Small Town

Jimin for Like Crazy

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Oliver Anthony Music for Rich Men North of Richmond

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha for I'm Good (Blue)

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'

Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras for Unholy

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die For You

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down

SZA for Kill Bill

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha for I'm Good (Blue)

Harry Styles for As It Was

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'

Miguel for Sure Thing

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You

SZA for Kill Bill

SZA for Snooze

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray for Players

Drake & 21 Savage for Rich Flex

Gunna for fukumean

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole for All My Life

Toosii for Favorite Song

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman for Rock and a Hard Place

Luke Combs for Fast Car

Morgan Wallen for Last Night

Morgan Wallen for You Proof

Zach Bryan for Something in the Orange.

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll for Need a Favor

Stephen Sanchez for Until I Found You

Steve Lacy for Bad Habit

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan for Something in the Orange

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma for Ella Baila Sola

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera for Bebe Dame

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny for un x100to

Karol G & Shakira for TQG

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma for La Bebe

Top Global K-Pop Song

Fifty Fifty for Cupid

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jungkook ft. Latto for Seven

NewJeans for Ditto

NewJeans for OMG

Top Afrobeats Song

Ayra Starr for Rush

Libianca for People

Oxlade for Ku Lo Sa

Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver for Soweto

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira for Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray for Baby Don't Hurt Me

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha for I'm Good (Blue)

Elton John & Britney Spears for Hold Me Closer

Tiësto ft. Tate McRae for 10:35

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake for Gratitude

Chris Tomlin for Holy Forever

For King & Country with Jordin Sparks for Love Me Like I Am

Lauren Daigle for Thank God I Do

Phil Wickham for This Is Our God

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans for Goodness of God

Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music for God Really Loves Us

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson for More Than Able

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore "mfor Fear Is Not My Future

Zacardi Cortez for Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)

