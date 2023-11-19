International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Billboard Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Billboard Music Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday (November 19) at 5 pm PST, 8 pm EST. The annual award ceremony will feature onstage performances from several world-famous artists and singers, including Mariah Carey, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, NewJeans, and Stray Kids. Music lovers from different parts of the world can watch the star-studded event online from the comfort of their homes on various online streaming platforms.

The organizers of this annual award show revealed that the event will feature all pre-recorded performances. Exclusive interviews, acceptance speeches, and performances from artists like Tate McRae, Morgan Wallen, KAROL G, David Guetta, and Bebe Rexha will be a part of this year's award ceremony. All the content will directly roll out to the fans through the official website and social media platforms.

"Content will roll out directly to fans, including performances, exclusive interviews, and acceptance speeches across BBMAs and Billboard social channels; artists' social platforms; BBMAs.watch, which takes viewers to a central curation page on Billboard.com; as well as Harmony, PMC's proprietary live streaming platform," Maddy Mesevage, SVP, marketing for dick clark productions, shared.

Here is everything about Billboard Music Awards 2023, like the date, venue, performers, presenters, nomination list, and live streaming details.

Performances

Morgan Wallen will perform 98 Braves from the Braves home field, Truist Park in Atlanta. Mariah Carey will showcase All I Want for Christmas Is You for the first time in an award show. Peso Pluma will share the stage with boxing legend Mike Tyson, who will make a special guest appearance when the singer performs Rubicón on stage.

Tate McRae will take the stage on fire with the performance of her hit number, Greedy. Bebe Rexha & David Guetta will entertain their fans with the performance of I'm Good (Blue) and One in a Million. The K-pop boy band will perform their hit singles S-Class and LALALALA. Girl group NewJeans will take the stage on fire with Super Shy and OMG.

Billboard Music Awards 2023 Complete Nomination List:

Taylor Swift topped the nomination list with 20 nods, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 entries each. The Weeknd and Drake came in fourth and fifth position.

Complete Nomination List:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Peso Pluma
  • Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • The Weeknd
  • Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fifty Fifty
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Jack Antonoff
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Joey Moi
  • Metro Boomin
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Drake
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Miley Cyrus
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Jason Aldean
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Oliver Anthony Music
  • Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Ed Sheeran
  • NewJeans
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Chris Brown
  • Rihanna
  • SZA
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

  • Chris Brown
  • Miguel
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Rihanna
  • SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Bruno Mars
  • The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

  • 21 Savage
  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Metro Boomin
  • Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

  • 21 Savage
  • Drake
  • Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Ice Spice
  • Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

  • 50 Cent
  • Drake
  • Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

  • George Strait
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Steve Lacy
  • Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Foo Fighters
  • Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

  • Coldplay
  • Depeche Mode
  • Elton John

Top Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Karol G
  • Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Karol G
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

  • Daddy Yankee
  • Karol G
  • RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

  • Jimin
  • NewJeans
  • Stray Kids
  • Tomorrow X Together
  • Twice

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

  • Blackpink
  • Suga
  • Twice

Top Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy
  • Libianca
  • Rema
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Drake
  • Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

  • Brandon Lake
  • Elevation Worship
  • For King & Country
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • Elevation Worship
  • Kanye West
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss
  • Metro Boomin Heroes & Villains
  • Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time
  • SZA SOS
  • Taylor Swift Midnights

Top Soundtrack

  • Barbie: The Album
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
  • Elvis
  • Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

  • Beyoncé Renaissance
  • Brent Faiyaz Wasteland
  • Drake Honestly, Nevermind
  • Steve Lacy Gemini Rights
  • SZA SOS

Top Rap Album

  • Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss
  • Future I Never Liked You
  • Lil Baby It's Only Me
  • Metro Boomin Heroes & Villains
  • Travis Scott Utopia

Top Country Album

  • Luke Combs Gettin' Old
  • Luke Combs Growin' Up
  • Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time
  • Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
  • Zach Bryan American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

  • Hardy The Mockingbird & the Crow
  • Jelly Roll Whitsitt Chapel
  • Noah Kahan Stick Season
  • Steve Lacy Gemini Rights
  • Zach Bryan American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

  • Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Eslabon Armado Desvelado
  • Ivan Cornejo Dañado
  • Karol G Mañana Será Bonito
  • Peso Pluma Génesis

Top K-Pop Album

  • Jimin Face
  • NewJeans 2nd EP Get Up
  • Stray Kids 5-Star
  • Tomorrow X Together The Name Chapter: Temptation
  • Twice Ready to be: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

  • Beyoncé Renaissance
  • Drake Honestly, Nevermind
  • Illenium Illenium
  • Kim Petras Feed the Beast
  • Tiësto Drive

Top Christian Album

  • Anne Wilson My Jesus
  • Brandon Lake House of Miracles
  • Cain Rise Up
  • Elevation Worship Lion
  • Lauren Daigle Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

  • Jonathan McReynolds My Truth
  • Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin Kingdom Book One
  • Tye Tribbett All Things New
  • Whitney Houston I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
  • Zacardi Cortez Imprint (Live in Memphis)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'
  • Miley Cyrus for Flowers
  • Morgan Wallen for Last Night
  • SZA for Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Top Streaming Song

  • Miley Cyrus for Flowers
  • Morgan Wallen for Last Night
  • SZA for Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
  • Zach Bryan for Something in the Orange

Top Radio Song

  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'
  • Miley Cyrus for Flowers
  • Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down
  • Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You

Top Selling Song

  • Jason Aldean for Try That in a Small Town
  • Jimin for Like Crazy
  • Miley Cyrus for Flowers
  • Oliver Anthony Music for Rich Men North of Richmond
  • Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Top Collaboration

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha for I'm Good (Blue)
  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'
  • Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras for Unholy
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die For You

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

  • Miley Cyrus for Flowers
  • Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down
  • SZA for Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha for I'm Good (Blue)
  • Harry Styles for As It Was
  • Miley Cyrus for Flowers
  • Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You

Top R&B Song

  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage for Creepin'
  • Miguel for Sure Thing
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Die for You
  • SZA for Kill Bill
  • SZA for Snooze

Top Rap Song

  • Coi Leray for Players
  • Drake & 21 Savage for Rich Flex
  • Gunna for fukumean
  • Lil Durk ft. J. Cole for All My Life
  • Toosii for Favorite Song

Top Country Song

  • Bailey Zimmerman for Rock and a Hard Place
  • Luke Combs for Fast Car
  • Morgan Wallen for Last Night
  • Morgan Wallen for You Proof
  • Zach Bryan for Something in the Orange.

Top Rock Song

  • Jelly Roll for Need a Favor
  • Stephen Sanchez for Until I Found You
  • Steve Lacy for Bad Habit
  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything
  • Zach Bryan for Something in the Orange

Top Latin Song

  • Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma for Ella Baila Sola
  • Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera for Bebe Dame
  • Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny for un x100to
  • Karol G & Shakira for TQG
  • Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma for La Bebe

Top Global K-Pop Song

  • Fifty Fifty for Cupid
  • Jimin for Like Crazy
  • Jungkook ft. Latto for Seven
  • NewJeans for Ditto
  • NewJeans for OMG

Top Afrobeats Song

  • Ayra Starr for Rush
  • Libianca for People
  • Oxlade for Ku Lo Sa
  • Rema & Selena Gomez for Calm Down
  • Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver for Soweto

Top Dance/Electronic Song

  • Bizarrap & Shakira for Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray for Baby Don't Hurt Me
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha for I'm Good (Blue)
  • Elton John & Britney Spears for Hold Me Closer
  • Tiësto ft. Tate McRae for 10:35

Top Christian Song

  • Brandon Lake for Gratitude
  • Chris Tomlin for Holy Forever
  • For King & Country with Jordin Sparks for Love Me Like I Am
  • Lauren Daigle for Thank God I Do
  • Phil Wickham for This Is Our God

Top Gospel Song

  • CeCe Winans for Goodness of God
  • Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music for God Really Loves Us
  • Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson for More Than Able
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore "mfor Fear Is Not My Future
  • Zacardi Cortez for Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)

