Autoplay on Netflix mode always not only eats up the energy of the phone and data but also of the viewers and is mostly annoying. Thanks to a woman from Muncie, Indiana, now people can turn off the autoplay feature and enjoy uninterrupted streaming.

If everyone kept on mumbling about this feature, Sarah Hollowell, from Munice in Indiana used social media to reach out the message to Netflix. She wrote, "My entire kingdom for a way to turn off the autoplay while browsing Netflix."

She also wrote, "Mostly now I mute the TV until I figure out what I want but I can't even read the description on something without Netflix going "oh you've been on this for .2 seconds? so you want to watch it? okay we'll play it for u"

Sarah Hollowell tweet led to a war on the social media platform

This led to a Twitter war on Netflix's autoplay feature and one Adrian Hutchins wrote replying to Hollowell, "It is my ardent belief that the developer behind this Netflix "Feature" is the same sadist who came up with the MS Excel Feature of Me:*Enters number*Excel: OH BOY! I bet that's a date!! Me:*Backspaces* Excel: Nope. No, take backsies. This cell is now a date forever!"

This was quite hard-hitting as Netflix took the matter into consideration and replied, "Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We've heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see auto-play previews on Netflix."

Thus it has also described how to turn off the feature. There are types of autoplay: 1) playing next episode in a series on all devices and autoplay previews.

Steps to follow to disable autoplay of episode and previews:

The first step is to sign in to Netflix from a web browser. Then select 'Manage Profiles' from the menu and click on the profile you'd like to update. After that, you have to enable or disable the option to autoplay the next episode in a series on all devices. Sarah Hollowell who led to this speedy step by Netflix is a adult fantasy writer. Netflix took notice of her tweet after a week of her posting it.