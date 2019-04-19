Automation Anywhere, the global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), announced unprecedented ecosystem growth in the first quarter of 2019, with more than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands using the company's intelligent RPA platform.

This growth reinforces the company's position as the industry's most widely deployed, enterprise-grade RPA solution. Automation Anywhere's customer roster now includes 90 percent of the world's top healthcare companies, 85 percent of the world's top technology companies, more than 85 percent of the world's top banks and financial services companies, and 80 percent of the world's top telecommunications companies.

RPA is now among one of the fastest-growing technologies with the global RPA market emerging as an estimated $100 billion opportunity. 1 The research firm Gartner further estimates that by 2020, 40 percent of large enterprises will have deployed RPA software, up from less than 10 percent today.

Automation Anywhere, which raised $550 million in Series A funding in the last year, exemplifies the RPA industry's recent trajectory. As leading global enterprises invest in digital workers, Automation Anywhere has executed new business with organizations such as Boston Scientific, KPMG, IBM, Comcast and Bancolombia. With this current rate of increased growth, the company expects to deploy more than three million bots by 2020, a 200 percent increase from today, at which time, Automation Anywhere will become, by today's measure, the biggest 'employer' in the world.

"Our vision is to unlock new levels of human creativity and ingenuity, harnessing cutting-edge automation and AI to usher in the workforce of the future, and liberate people to focus on what human beings do best – innovate, collaborate and use their talent to solve higher order business challenges," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder at Automation Anywhere. "As more customers realize the benefits of our industry leading intelligent RPA platform, allowing for unconstrained innovation and growth, their success continues to drive our momentum."

In addition to dramatically expanding its customer base, Automation Anywhere has also:

More than doubled its human workforce in the last year

Expanded its partner network, to a total of 700 global partners, a three-fold increase year-over-year.

Built a global presence in 35 countries worldwide, opening new offices in Brazil, France, Mexico, the Middle East and South Africa in the first quarter

Released the industry's first Digital Workers, ready-to-deploy digital personas that combine task-oriented, cognitive and analytical abilities to automate repetitive activities, creating the world's first marketplace for the workforce of the future

Expanded opportunities for software developers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and system integrators to generate recurring revenue from bots and digital workers in the company's Bot Store, the industry's first online marketplace for preconfigured downloadable RPA bots

"Our research predicts that the global RPA market will continue its extraordinary growth at 90 percent CAGR to 2020," said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst, Everest Group. "To make the most of this demand, RPA vendors need to invest in product enhancements. Automation Anywhere's approach includes investing in R&D to enhance its ease of use, adding to its automation capabilities and enabling innovative partner offerings."

