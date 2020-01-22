Australian beauty and model Hildei Osland has once again raised temperatures with her latest Instagram photo. The diva, who had earlier shared one of her sexiest photos on the social media platform, has just posted another similar picture that has left her fans wanting more.

In the photo, she is seen sporting a crop top with a barely-there bikini flaunting her sexy figure. Osland dons a crop stenciled, 'Never Underestimate the power of a Woman'. While the beauty throws a sultry look at the camera, it seems at the same time she is teasing her fans giving one the impression that she's about to uncover her assets.

Osland, who has more than two million fans following her on her official Instagram handle, has left fans wondering about her beauty and grace. While her beauty is an aspect one loves to talk about, the diva's engagement with her fans through the social media platform is seen as commendable.

Osland is quite active in using her social media accounts, well aware of how to keep her fans engaged with absorbing content . Recently, her photo in which she is seen sporting a sexy red gown took over her fans on the internet.

The photo garnered more than 173K likes and views on her official handle. Models around the world keep themselves exposed to paparazzi and Osland is one who's always the front-runner in such cases.

Osland often makes headlines for her sexy looks and stunning attitude. Apart from modelling, she is also good at performing arts.

In one of her previous Instagram posts, Osland showcased her hidden talent. She can sing and play the guitar like a star.