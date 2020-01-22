American model Emily Ratajkowski, who was recently spotted with her dog runway ready at a New York street has taken the internet by storm with her latest social media post. According to reports, the American diva cum actress has shared a throwback photo of herself in which she dons a sexy leopard print bikini. The gorgeous model has become a talking point for her sexy photo on Instagram that has garnered more than 961K likes and views.

Last month, the diva shared a photo in which she sported the same outfit. She was seen with her dog. The model cum actor captioned the photo, 'My kind of Coachella'. The sexy swimsuit is the same one she has donned in the photo she has just shared with her fan followers. Ratajkowski is a known face in the modelling industry who has a whopping 25.2 million followers on her social media handle.

The 28-year-old model on Sunday was seen strolling on the streets with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who adopted the cute dog named Colombo with Ratajkowski last year in in May. Ratajkowski looked runway ready and managed to make heads turn even without the no make-up look in an all-black ensemble. The brunette tucked up her tresses in a simple messy bun while her eyes remained covered with Ray Ban sunglasses.

Ratajkowski is considered to be one of the humblest and most prominent faces of the fashion industry at such a young age. She became a household fame after her stint in the 2013 music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" in which she went topless.

The song went on to become number one in several countries. The model and self-proclaimed feminist is also known to speak up on women's health issues on behalf of Planned Parenthood.