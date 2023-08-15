Australian Couple Charged with Multiple Counts of Bestiality Over 12-Month-Period With Alleged Incidents Caught on Camera

A Queensland, Australia, couple has been charged after being accused of performing sex times multiple times with dogs. Crystal May Hoare, 37, and Jay Wade Veenstra, 28, are facing five counts each of bestiality charges. The first mention of these charges occurred at Sarina Magistrates Court on Monday, as reported by The Courier Mail.

Authorities will claim that the incidents, allegedly involving two dogs, were recorded on video. The shocking incidents are said to have taken place on October 18, 2021, as well as on March 19, May 17, June 6, and October 25, 2022, all within the Sarina region.

Shocking Act

Hoare and Veenstra were arrested last month. After being arrested, the couple was granted bail while being held at a watch house facility. As of Monday, they continue to be out on bail, subsequent to the concise court proceedings.

The legal process has been postponed, and a committal mention is scheduled to occur later this year.

In accordance with the legal regulations in Queensland, people convicted of bestiality can potentially receive a maximum prison term of seven years.

The case will need to be escalated to a higher court before any legal actions can be taken.

Strange Mindset

Bestiality charges across the world are strict. Over the past few years, a number of such cases of unnatural sex with animals have come to light.

Earlier this month a 60-year-old man in India was caught on camera having sex with a street dog in a parking lot where he used to take them under the pretense of playing with them.

Later, he used to engage in animal sex. The locals have known about this for a few days, but they have kept quiet because they lack proof.

More recently, a woman in Michigan was arrested and charged with bestiality for having sex with a dog. The accused identified as Brittany McClure was caught red-handed by her boyfriend who saw her act on video surveillance footage from home.

Reportedly, he then handed over the footage to investigators, as stated by the police. During the court session on Wednesday, Detective Philip Collop provided a description of the six-minute video.

He detailed that the video depicted the woman reclining on the living room floor, after which she summoned the dog named Max to approach her.

"In that video, it shows defendant Brittany McClure lying on the living room floor on a mattress with a blanket. She opens the blanket and calls the dog over. She is heard saying 'good boy'," he said.

Authorities said that the dog wasn't hurt in the incident and that he is now in the care of the ex-boyfriend.