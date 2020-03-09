Australian bombshell Hilde Osland is making heads turn with her beauty on social media. The diva has taken the internet by storm with her latest Instagram update.

According to her official Instagram handle, the model has shared a new photo of herself in which she is seen wearing a hot baby pink lingerie while she read a book called, "How to adult". The beautiful model wore spectacles while she gazed at the camera lens with a short smile.

Admirers all over

The photo has garnered much attention from her Instagram fans who have flooded the comment section with messages admiring the beauty of the diva. While several took to their official Instagram handles to write about Hilde's interest in the book in her hand, one of the loyal fans said, "You're literally the most beautiful girl I've ever seen."

Hilde has always managed to keep her social media fans engaged with her hot and sexy content. Apart from making heads turn for her looks, the gorgeous Hilde is known for her multi-talented personality.

She also loves to sing and play the guitar when she's not found doing her modelling assignments. The diva had earlier shared a video in which she sang a song beautifully on Instagram. The video grabbed millions of eyes racking up to almost 500K views and likes on the social media platform.

Moreover, fans said that her voice is as sexy as her looks and its too hot to handle. Hilde has created a huge fanbase with over 2.9 million people following her on the photo-sharing platform. It seems Hilde Osland is upstoppable and she will keep entertaining her fans just the way she has been doing all along.



