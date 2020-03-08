Vanessa Hudgens has set fire to the internet with her latest Instagram video. The Princess Switch actor seems to be having fun while she shows off her sexy dance moves in the video. In the video, Vanessa wears a white crop top flaunting her toned tummy and a navel ring while shaking her hips. The video has grabbed much attention from her fans on social media with more than five million views within a short time.

Hudgens loves to flaunt her figure on the social media platform and she recently showed off her new tattoo to her Instagram fans. She has a whopping 38.1 million fans following her on the photo-sharing platform from all over the world. Several fans liked the latest dance video. Fans took to their official Instagram handles to share their comments and love and kisses. One of Hudgens' fans wrote, "I want to lose weight and have your body," while another fan was curious to know where she bought the white crop top.

Hudgens flaunted her belly button which was too sexy for fans to handle. The actor has often created a buzz with her social media activities. She is quite active on social media and knows how to keep her fans hooked up.

Hudgens got a new tattoo on her body which she revealed through another Instagram post. Sharing the picture of her inked body, Vanessa wrote a caption that read, "Divine feminine angel not me... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to." The photo was liked by two million followers and the comments section was flooded with messages of admiration on the social media platform. Check out the photo and the video of Hudgens' new tattoo below.