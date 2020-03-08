Demi Lovato, who just launched her new single and music video 'I Love Me', has called singer Ariana Grande her 'Good Friend'. Both singers seem to have a lot in common. They have been quite vocal about their friendship in public and reports also reveal that Lovato recently hired Grande's manager, Scooter Braun. According to reports, despite attending the same events over the years, Lovato and Grande haven't been seen together many times. Both were snapped together only in 2015 at the American Music Awards.

Recently, the singer cum actor was a guest on the Ellen Show where she talked about her past life and struggles. The diva, who performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year, disclosed that she had had an eating disorder due to which she never celebrated her birthday with a proper birthday cake. She also talked about her alcohol abuse. She said on the show that her life was controlled by others and that she felt abandoned by people.

Recounting her hard time, Lovato said her major issues include her birth father abandoning her as a child. She said her father was an alcoholic, the reason they left him. Lovato felt abandoned and that's when she took to alcohol.

Talking about her drug overdose, Lovato said, "That night I went to a party, there was other stuff there and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an overdose."

On the work front, Lovato has announced that her latest music video song titled 'I love me' has been released. The singer took to her official Instagram handle to share the song's video clip. The song reflects her life and journey so far. 'I Love Me' has already garnered a whopping 6.8 million views on YouTube since it was launched on Friday.

