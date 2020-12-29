After a disappointing performance in the first match, India has made a strong comeback in the second test against Australia. The Men in Blue has a good chance of defeating the Aussies in the ongoing match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Match Highlights:

After winning the toss, Australia decided to bat first, but captain Tim Paine's decision turned out to be a bad decision the home team as collapsed for just 195 runs in the first innings. The Aussies struggled against Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin's brilliant attack.

On its turn, the Indian team performed better than the Australian side in its first inning. Ajinkya Rahane's captain knock of 112 combined with Ravindra Jadeja's 57 helped the visitors to put 326 runs on board, thereby taking the lead of 131 runs, a decent lead on this wicket.

In the second innings, the home side has scored 133 runs for the loss of six wickets with a lead of two runs by the end of the third day. The Indian team will be trying to pick the remaining wickets as early as possible on the fourth day.

The Men in Blue had got a good lead in the first innings of the first match at Sydney, but the batsmen let the team down in the second innings.

The Rahane's team will have to restrict the Aussies to less than 100 runs lead failing which it would put pressure after the Men in Blue collapsed for 36 runs in the second innings of the first match.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 12.00 pm (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus. It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.