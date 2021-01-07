India will be taking on Australia in the third test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, 7 January, following their impressive victory against the home side in the previous match. The visitors, despite losing a couple of key players due to injuries, will be trying to take a lead in the series after the return of Rohit Sharma, who is named the vice-captain.

India's leading pacers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav have suffered injuries and they will not be playing the third match. Ajinkya Rahane has to pick their replacements among Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan. It also means Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin are the only experienced bowlers in the attack.

Rohit Sharma will replace Mayank Agarwal and open the innings with Shuban Gill. Whereas Australia will be happy with David Warner's return to the team and he is most likely to replace Travis Head. Pucovski is expected to open the innings with Warner and Matthew Wade are likely to be pushed down the order.

Probable 11 for Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

Probable 11 for India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus. It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.