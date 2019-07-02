Google CEO Sundar Pichai posed to click a picture with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Edgbaston cricket ground during the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup clash on June 30. The picture of the two was tweeted by BCCI on their official Twitter page which was a major attraction on the day for cricket fans and netizens.

Sundar Pichai was among the eminent celebrities present at the Edgbaston ground to see the match on Sunday. He is a big cricket fan and at an event organised by the US-India Business Council, he mentioned that he is backing both England and India to reach the finals. He also mentioned his dream of becoming a cricketer and how he idolised Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar during his school days.

On Sunday, one of his wishes got ticked but India lost to England in the much-anticipated fixture of the World Cup by 31 runs. The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. They put up a formidable total of 337 for the loss of seven wickets with Jonny Bairstow scoring a magnificent century leading the attack and Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler chipping in with quickfire half-centuries.

The pick of the Indian bowlers was Mohammed Shami as he picked up five wickets though he was a bit expensive, continuing his brilliant run in the World Cup. Chasing a mammoth target of 338, India lost KL Rahul early for a duck. The Men in Blue were in the chase with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing magnificently. Rohit scored yet another century in the tournament, but with his dismissal, the Indian innings started to crumble as the English bowlers tightened the screws in the death overs.

The Indian middle-order lost their grip of the game with the likes of Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav not connecting the ball and Rohit's century went in vain. India will next face Bangladesh on July 2 at the same ground and are one win away from confirming a semi-final berth.